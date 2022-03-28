Five movies and series to understand the war between Russia and Ukraine

Understanding what is happening between Russia and Ukraine can be a challenge for those who do not know the complex relationship between the two nations. If, on the one hand, both were born from the same empire and were part of the Soviet Union, on the other hand, each faced peculiar challenges: Ukraine has already alternated between Nazi and communist yoke, and is home to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the heart of of the disaster that showed the world the inefficiency of the Soviet Union.

Russia, meanwhile, has been under the rule of Vladimir Putin for two decades, the former KGB agent who came to power in the 2000s and doesn’t seem ready to relinquish him anytime soon. See, below, a list of five films and series that help to understand the recent past of the two countries and some of the main characters that marked their history:

Winter in Flames: Ukraine’s fight for freedom

Year of release: 2015

Available on: Netflix and YouTube

Synopsis: Directed by American Evgeny Afineevsky, the documentary Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, has already been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary and depicts the demonstrations that took over Maidan Square. , in 2013, when the then president, Viktor F. Yanukovich, stalled negotiations for the country’s inclusion in the European Union.

The protests began on November 21, 2013, through a call on social media, and took on major proportions over the 93 days that followed. The film also portrays how the intervention of Berkut, the Ukrainian riot police allied to the pro-Russian leader, ended up generating a wave of violence and deaths. The conflicts ended with the deposition of Yanukovych.

Stalin’s Shadow

Release year: 2019

Available on: Netflix

Synopsis: “Everywhere there was the cry: ‘There is no bread. We are dying.’ That cry came from all over Russia.” These excerpts appear in a series of reports published in 1933 by British journalist Gareth Jones, the first to travel the Soviet Union on his own away from Moscow’s eyes and to denounce the horrors of the Holodomor.

Months after revealing firsthand the widespread famine ravaging the country, Jones was kidnapped and killed by the Soviet secret police. His story hit theaters in 2019, directed by Agnieszka Holland and performances by James Norton and Vanessa Kirby. The film “Stalin’s Shadow” has already been the subject of an episode of the Quarantine Cult podcast, with the participation of the Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil.

Putin’s Witnesses

Year of release: 2018

Available at: NOW Online, Vivo Play

Synopsis: In the early 2000s, director Vitaly Manskiy was hired by Vladimir Putin to compose important pieces for his election campaign. Twenty years later, self-exiled in Latvia, Manskiy revisits his material to question his own work: the positive image that his 2001 film built about the former KGB agent.

From rare records of Putin’s intimacy, interviews with family members and close allies, the filmmaker not only presents a faithful portrait of Putin, but also unravels the succession of facts and strategies that led and still maintains him in power. The film was awarded at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Czech Republic) and at several others around the world.

Chernobyl

Release year: 2019

Available on: HBO Max

Synopsis: One of the most acclaimed series of 2019, Chernobyl tells the story of the iconic Ukrainian nuclear power plant and the tragic accident covered up by the Soviets that would lead to the downfall of the Iron Curtain. Starring Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård, the drama tells the story of physicist Valery Legasov (Harris), one of the first to understand the scale of the Chernobyl disaster and witness the Soviet Union’s efforts to minimize the problem.

The series shows the role of Boris Shcherbina (Skarsgård), the top official of the Soviet government assigned to oversee the operation and deal with the accident, as well as Mikhail Gorbachev (David Dencik), then president of the USSR, who would later admit that the nuclear disaster was the major cause of the collapse of the Soviet bloc.

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Release year: 2020

Available on: Vimeo On Demand

Synopsis: the documentary tells the true story of Hannah, a single mother of four living in the war zone of Donbass, Ukraine. Amid the bombings and chaos, she struggles to keep her home a physical and moral safe haven. The family is passionate about cinema and decides to make an amateur film inspired by their own routine in times of war. By Ukrainian director Iryna Tsilyk, the work explores sensitive themes, such as the importance of art in dark times.

The film was selected for more than 100 international film festivals, including the Berlin Film Festival, the Amsterdam International Documentary Festival, among others in Canada and the United States.