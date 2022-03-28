Francis: parents approach God who always forgives with joy

God does not know how to forgive without celebrating and He always accepts fully. At the Angelus, Pope Francis urged the faithful not to fall into the error of a religion made up of duties and prohibitions, and to learn from the tenderness of God who not only welcomes again, but rejoices and celebrates for his son who has returned home.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis prayed the Marian Angelus prayer this Sunday (27/03), with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square.

This Sunday’s Liturgy narrates the Parable of the Prodigal Son that “takes us to the heart of God, who always forgives with compassion and tenderness. God always forgives, we are the ones who get tired of asking Him for forgiveness”. According to Francis, this parable “tells us that God is a Father, who not only welcomes again, but rejoices and celebrates his son, who has returned home after having squandered all his possessions. We are that son, and it is moving to think of how much the Father always loves us and waits for us”.

Rigidity towards the next

The Pope recalled that in the “parable there is also the eldest son, who enters into a crisis before this Father. And this can also put us in crisis. In fact, within us there is also this son and, at least in part, we are tempted to prove him right: he always did his duty, he didn’t leave the house, that’s why he is indignant to see the Father embrace his brother who had behaved badly again. He protests and says: «I have served you for so many years and I have never disobeyed at your orders”, but for “this son of yours” you celebrate! I don’t understand you. This is the indignation of the eldest son”.

From these words arises the problem of the eldest son. In his relationship with the Father, he bases everything on pure observance of commands, in the sense of duty. This can also be our problem, our problem with ourselves and with God: losing sight of the fact that He is Father and living a distant religion, made up of prohibitions and duties. And the consequence of this distance is rigidity in relation to the next, who is no longer seen as a brother. In the parable, in fact, the eldest son does not say to the Father my brother, but his son, as if to say: he is not my brother. And in the end it is he who runs the risk of being left out of the house. In fact, the text says, “he did not want to enter” because of the other.

Then the Father comes out to beg him: “Son, you are always with me and all that is mine is yours.” “He tries to make him understand that for him each child is his whole life. Parents know this well, because they are very close to the feeling of God. It is beautiful what a father says in a novel: “When I became a father, I understood God»”, the Pope stressed.

Look for who is distant

According to Francis, “at this point in the parable, the Father opens his heart to his eldest son and expresses two needs to him, which are not commands, but needs of the heart: “We had to celebrate and rejoice, because this brother of his was dead, and came to life again”. Let’s see if we too have in our hearts the two needs of the Father: to celebrate and to rejoice”.

First, to celebrate, that is, to show our closeness to those who repent or are on their way, to those who are in crisis or are far away. Why is it necessary to do so? Because this will help to overcome the fear and discouragement that can arise from remembering one’s sins. Those who have made mistakes often feel rebuked by their own hearts; distance, indifference and harsh words do not help. Therefore, according to the Father, it is necessary to offer him a warm welcome that encourages him to go forward. Do we do it? Are we looking for someone who is far away, do we want to party with him? How much good can be done by an open heart, a true listening, a transparent smile; party, don’t make you feel uncomfortable! The father could have said, okay son, come home, go back to work, go to your room, calm down and get to work and that would have been a nice forgiveness. But not! God cannot forgive without feasting! And the father celebrates. He feels the joy for his son who has returned.

So, according to the Father, one must rejoice. According to the Pope, “whoever has a heart attuned to God rejoices when he sees a person’s repentance, no matter how serious his mistakes. good, because the good of the other is also mine!” “And do we know how to see others like this? Do we know how to rejoice for others?”, asked Francis, who then told an invented story on the theme of the Prodigal Son, which shows the heart of the father. A young man who wanted to return home, but was afraid that his father would reject him, that he would not forgive him. Then, a friend advised him to write a letter to his father, saying he was sorry and would like to come back, but he wasn’t sure his father would be happy. Therefore, if the father wanted to receive him, he should place a white handkerchief in the window. “He set out on his way and when he was close to the house, when the road turned around, he found himself in front of the house. And what did he see? Not a handkerchief, but several white handkerchiefs on the windows, on everything! Father receives us with fullness, with joy. This is our Father”, concluded the Pope, asking the Virgin Mary to “teach us to welcome God’s mercy, so that he may become the light in which to look at our neighbour”.