French President Calls for Moderation in Words and Actions Regarding Ukraine Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron urged restraint in word and deed in dealing with the conflict in Ukraine after US President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “butcher” and said he did not should remain in power.

“I would not use that kind of wording because I continue to have discussions with President Putin,” Macron told France 3 TV channel.

Biden, speaking in Warsaw, said Putin “cannot remain in power”. A White House official later said Biden’s comments did not represent a change in Washington policy and were intended to prepare the world’s democracies for protracted conflict, not support regime change in Russia.

“We want to stop the war that Russia has started in Ukraine without escalation – that is the objective,” Macron told France 3 broadcaster, stressing that the objective is to obtain a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops through diplomatic means.

“If that’s what we want to do, we shouldn’t escalate things — not with words, not with actions,” he said.

The French president said on Friday that he is looking to hold more talks with President Putin in the coming days about the situation in Ukraine, as well as an initiative to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol.