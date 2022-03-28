Government of Pernambuco releases the use of masks in open places from this Tuesday (29)

As of this Tuesday (29), the use of masks in open environments in Pernambuco will no longer be mandatory. It is also released to holding events with 100% of the public, including concerts, parties and football stadiums. The flexibility was announced in the early afternoon of this Monday (28) by Governor Paulo Câmara.

According to the Covid-19 Combat Office, the decision is based on recent state health data, which recorded, last Saturday (26), the seventh consecutive week of decline in disease rates in the state. In addition to the low levels of cases, deaths and requests for ICU vacancies, the positivity rate in processed exams reached 0.95%the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Government of Pernambuco.











“These important measures are only possible because of the attitude of each person from Pernambuco who, since March 2020, understood that we would only reach the current point by respecting the health recommendations and taking prevention seriously,” said Governor Paulo Câmara.





Also according to the governor, it remains mandatory to proof of the booster dose to have access to events, bars and restaurants. Paulo Câmara also reinforced the importance of vaccination in the fight against the new coronavirus and encouraged the immunization of those who still do not have the complete vaccination schedule.

