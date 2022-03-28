GPU prices hit 15-month lows

There is little left for the normalization of the price of video cards

Video cards are getting cheaper, that’s remarkable. Although they are still above the manufacturer’s suggested price (MSRP), the item most desired by PC gamers is getting closer and closer to having its prices back to normal. A new report from the German website 3DCenter reveals that AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are 25% above the optimal value and high availability.

Of course we are talking about Europe, more specifically Germany and Austria in this case. But even here, which takes a long time for the reflection to happen, it is already possible to see that this is happening. It is no longer difficult to see an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 below R$3,000, unlike the more than R$3,300 at its launch, for example. Even with the drops in prices, the situation is still far from ideal here.

3DCenter has been showing this whole situation in video card prices since the boom when the pandemic started. In May of last year, prices were inflated by an absurd 318% between NVIDIA models and 218% with AMD GPUs. Also, the price of Ethereum went up, while the availability went down.

Unlike this chaotic moment, now Ethereum, which has the hardware needed for mining as a graphics card, has devalued, the price of the cards has started to fall and the availability has increased a lot. There is yet another factor that has helped make video cards more expensive. The hardware industry has experienced a serious shortage of raw materials for manufacturing, affecting video cards, among other parts.



Shopkeepers still don’t have a hunch as to when this whole situation will actually return to normal, according to TechRadar. But one of the biggest retailers in this area in Europe, the website box.co.uk, said that from May, prices should become more “attractive”. “Between the end of April and the beginning of May, we should start to see things returning to a more attractive price point,” the store representative said.

It remains to be seen, however, when these drops in prices will be reflected here, but in a significant way. Despite the global crisis, Brazil is always experiencing its own crisis.

Via: VideoCardz