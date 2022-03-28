Hospital Metropolitano de AL implements a pioneering service in the SUS to assist patients with rheumatological diseases – Correio dos Municípios

Alagoas affected by rheumatological diseases, such as fibromyalgia, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, now have a specialized and pioneering service at the Hospital Metropolitano de Alagoas (HMA), in Maceió. Thus, in addition to outpatient care, with an exclusive multidisciplinary team, users of the Unified Health System (SUS) have access to beds for hospitalization and comprehensive treatment.

This means that the Hospital Metropolitano de Alagoas is the only one in the SUS network in Alagoas that has back-up beds to care for patients with rheumatologic diseases. At the Rheumatology Outpatient Clinic alone, there is an expectation that around 2,000 patients will be treated per year.

In addition to outpatient care, patients have beds for hospitalization and assisted therapy.

In his social networks, the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Ayres, celebrated another service implemented in the State Hospital Network. Classified as “innovative” by the current state health manager, the Rheumatology Service of the HMA will benefit the more than 90% of Alagoas who depend exclusively on the SUS.

“Alagoas and Alagoas who suffer from rheumatological diseases, such as fibromyalgia, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, now have an exclusive outpatient and inpatient service at Hospital Metropolitano. Thus, we fill another care void in the Public Health Network! Congratulations to our professionals!!!! Pride is the watchword for this new SUS in Alagoas”, emphasized Ayres, in a post made on Instagram.

At the Rheumatology Outpatient Clinic, patients have access to consultations with specialists

Access – To gain access to the new services, the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau), manager of the Hospital Metropolitano de Alagoas, will schedule outpatient consultations through the Regulation System (SisReg). As for admissions, they will be carried out through the State Center for Bed Regulation.

According to the rheumatologist Thiago Fragoso, coordinator of the Rheumatology Service of the HMA, the new service will provide Alagoas with outpatient care, infirmary and an assisted therapy center. “With this, the population of Alagoas will have a great gain when they need medical and multidisciplinary assistance in the areas of rheumatology and autoimmune diseases”, he stressed.