Insecure communication between troops costs Russians dearly; read scenario

THE WASHINGTON POST – Russian troops in Ukraine have relied, with surprising frequency, on insecure communication devices such as smartphones and push-to-talk (walkie talkie) radios. The equipment leaves units vulnerable to targets and further underscores the command and control deficiencies that have defined Moscow since the beginning of the invasion, assess experts.

“We’re seeing them use a lot more unsecured communications because their secure communications capability … for one reason or another is not as strong as it should be,” a Pentagon official said in a statement. recent press conference.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

The Russian military has modern equipment capable of secure transmission, but troops on the battlefield use simpler and less reliable lines of communication. Experts say this is due to uneven discipline among the ranks, an apparent lack of planning to conduct a sustained conflict over long distances and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s communications infrastructure, which it also uses.

An intelligence official from Europe, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss NATO battlefield assessments, said that since the invasion began in late February, there have been several cases of Russian commanders confiscating personal phones from their subordinates for fear of that they unwittingly hand over the location of the unit.

Russian army battle tanks on a road between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk region on Friday, 25 Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

The same official claimed that Ukrainian civilians reported having their phones stolen by Russian troops who use them to talk to each other and family at home. These calls, he noted, revealed the frustrations and morale decline of the troops as Ukraine’s military held back Russia’s advance into key cities, killing thousands of Russians.

The Pentagon said on Friday, the 26th, that the latest intelligence report showed that Russian forces lost full control of Kherson, a port city along the Black Sea, as Ukraine began counterattacking operations in various parts of the country. With that, Russia began to focus on eastern Ukraine, where the breakaway region of Donbas is located.

There is evidence that the U.S and other NATO countries provided Ukraine with electronic warfare equipment capable of disrupting Russian communications and allowing Russian command posts to be targeted, he said. Kostas Tigkos, Russian military specialist at Janes Group. For Tigkos, by destroying Russia’s communication points, the Ukrainians put pressure on their adversaries to use less secure equipment and increase the likelihood that conversations will be intercepted or their positions tracked.

While the Russian military has overhauled its military technology over the past two decades, with a focus on modernizing communications equipment, Tigkos reckons this is only part of the equation. “It’s one thing to develop a good radio that works well,” he said. “It’s another thing to deploy that radio, build a network, and conduct a complex military operation with thousands of moving parts, and make them work together like a symphony.”

Learn about the condition of Russian forces after a month of war

Russian military broadcasts over unsecured lines have been so common, analysts say, that amateur radio enthusiasts have tuned in to them online at some websites. Some conversations, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed the frustrations of the troops. In a March 5 broadcast, a Russian service member identifies himself as “Blacksmith” rather than a calling code. “Don’t say last names on the air!” another responds.

In another discussion, Russian soldiers seem to confuse each other due to their battle names. One identifies itself as “Exchange”. Another then says that, in fact, that is his name. “You mixed it up!” one of them explains.

Russian commanders have also struggled to organize communications on such a large and dynamic battlefield, analysts say. The forces are spread across Ukraine, the largest country in Europe after Russia, which poses challenges for military strategists who coordinate mobile broadcast sites. This becomes even more difficult when you consider that they must ensure that radios operate on frequencies that must be constantly changed.

At the same time, military analysts cautioned against generalizing about the Russians’ communication performance. Some units, they say, may be better equipped and disciplined than others.

In the evaluation of Sam Bendett, a specialist in Russian military technology at the Naval Analysis Center in Arlington, Virginia, photos of Russian equipment captured by Ukrainian forces show sophisticated and secure radios. Others show ready-to-use equipment.

Russian army personnel are seen on top of a tank on their way to the city of Mariupol on March 24. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Some Russian officials may use these radios as a means of blending into the broad spectrum of radios with civilian frequencies — like a needle in a haystack, Bendett said — rather than military frequencies that are more limited and detectable with the right equipment.

There is exemplary evidence that Russia’s unsecured communications led to battlefield losses. Earlier this month, for example, the New York Times reported the death of a Russian general in an airstrike after his cell phone was detected by Ukrainians. In another case, two Russian intelligence officers were heard discussing on open frequency the death of a senior officer.

When one of the officers asked to speak on an encrypted line, the other said it wasn’t working. “We can’t get in touch with anyone,” the official said.

It is also likely that senior Russian officers with experience against less capable forces on other battlefields have underestimated the Ukrainians and taken aback by how determined they are. Russian commanders have been involved in conflicts in Syria for years, for example, where radios and cell phones can be used without worry of interference or tracking, noted Bendett of the Center for Naval Analysis. “It seems likely,” he said, “some officers picked up bad habits that they thought would work in Ukraine.”