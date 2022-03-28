Killer trapped in glass case for 47 years makes scary promise

A serial killer considered the UK’s “most dangerous prisoner” has made a chilling promise when sending a letter to his nephew. Robert Maudsley, 68, has been in prison for 47 years after leading a violent crime spree in the 1970s.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, Maudsley is kept in a glass box, where he spends 23 hours of his days. The cell, made especially for him, is constructed of bulletproof acrylic and has compressed cardboard furniture.

Robert Maudsley Robert Maudsley is trapped in a glass casereproduction Robert Maudsley1 He committed several murders in the 1970sreproduction Robert Maudsley Maudsley vows to kill again if released from prisonreproduction 0

In a letter written to his 40-year-old nephew Gavin, the criminal said he was “very happy” in solitary confinement. Furthermore, he has made a frightening promise: if he is released, Maudsley claims he will return to killing.

In jail, the man even murdered three prisoners. He was cut off from the rest of the convict gang. At the scene, a rumor circulates that Maudsley would have eaten part of the brain of one of the victims.

the crimes

Aged just 21, Liverpool-born Maudsley committed his first murder in 1974. He fled to London and killed someone else, a pedophile named John Farrell.

The boy turned himself in to the police and confessed to the crimes. Tried and convicted, Maudsley did not stop in prison. He strangled, cut skulls and hid bodies during his passage through confinement. In 2000, he asked the court to kill him, but the request was not carried out.