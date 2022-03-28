Lugansk leader wants referendum on annexation of territory to Russia

The leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Lugansk region said on Sunday that he could hold a referendum to decide whether the territory will become part of Russia, after Moscow sent troops into the territory.

“I believe that in the near future a referendum will be organized on the territory of the Republic, in which people will be able to (…) express their opinion on whether we should join the Russian Federation,” Russian news agencies reported, quoting the leader of the separatists. from Lugansk, Leonid Pasechnik. “For some reason, I’m sure this will be the case.”

Russia launched military action in Ukraine in late February, claiming it was an act in defense of the pro-Moscow rebel groups in the east, which have called themselves the “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Before the offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of these two regions.

Much of these industrialized territories, which are mostly home to a Russian-speaking population, left Ukraine’s control when the conflict erupted in 2014. More than 14,000 people were killed.

Also in 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, then Ukrainian territory, after the overthrow of a leader close to Moscow. This change of status took place after the organization of a referendum in that region of southern Ukraine.