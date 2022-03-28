Macron distances himself from Biden, says he wouldn’t call Putin a “butcher” and bets on diplomacy

“I wouldn’t use that kind of comment because I keep arguing with President Putin,” says Macron edit

Radio France International – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he would not call Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher”, as US President Joe Biden did while visiting Poland on Saturday.

“I would not use that kind of comment because I continue to argue with President Putin,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to return to a phone conversation with the Russian president, said in an interview with France 3 television channel.

“We want to stop the war that Russia started in Ukraine without adding conflict and raising the tone. That’s the goal,” Macron said. According to him, the goal is to obtain a ceasefire and the total withdrawal of troops, in a diplomatic way. “If we want to do this, we must not raise the tone with words and actions,” reiterated the French president.

In Poland, Biden also said that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power. The comments were then watered down by the White House, which said the US president was not calling for “regime change in Russia.” In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “personal insults of this kind reduce the possibilities of bilateral relations with the current US government”.

