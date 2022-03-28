Macron distances himself from Biden, says he wouldn’t call Putin a “butcher” and bets on diplomacy

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Macron distances himself from Biden, says he wouldn’t call Putin a “butcher” and bets on diplomacy 9 Views

“I wouldn’t use that kind of comment because I keep arguing with President Putin,” says Macron edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Leader of Ukraine’s rebel region wants referendum on annexation to Russia – News

The leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Lugansk region said on Sunday he could hold …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved