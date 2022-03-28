Mail View; One more step to beat covid-19

posted on 03/27/2022 06:00



(credit: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

For the first time since July 2020, when Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) began monitoring the situation of intensive care units in Brazil, the monitoring map of this indicator of the severity of the pandemic turned completely green. In other words: the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the public health system for adults with coronavirus dropped below 60% and was outside the alert zone in this worrying aspect in all states and the Federal District.

Encouraging, the data are from Fiocruz’s most recent Covid-19 Bulletin, released on Friday, and refer to the period from March 6th to 19th. Another good news is that, in the days following the two weeks covered by the foundation’s study, two other important indicators of the severity of the epidemiological crisis showed a continuous decline in the country: the records of deaths and new known cases of the disease.

On Friday, the country’s seven-day moving average of deaths, independently calculated by a consortium of media outlets, stood at 259, the third straight day below 300 and the lowest recorded since January 20, when it was 235. As for infections, on the same day, 36,176 new cases were diagnosed, and the seven-day moving average was 32,069 infections.

Despite the optimistic scenario with the downward trend in three of the most important indicators of the severity of the pandemic – number of cases, ICU admissions and deaths -, it is worth remembering that Brazil is among the countries most terribly affected by covid-19, with about 700 thousand deaths and almost 30 million cases of the disease.

In the bulletin, researchers from Fiocruz attribute the improvement in indicators to the advance of vaccination in Brazil. As of Friday, according to independent research by the media, about 80% of the vaccinated population – people aged 5 and over – were fully immunized against the coronavirus. And the booster dose had been given to more than 45% of adults, who, so far, are the target audience for the extra injection.

In the bulletin, scientists emphasize the need for the government to accelerate vaccination in children and the application of a second extra dose in more vulnerable groups. So far, only about 50% of the little ones targeted by the campaign — those between the ages of 5 and 11 — have been immunized. “The expansion of vaccination, reaching regions with low coverage and booster doses in more vulnerable population groups, can further reduce the impacts of the pandemic on mortality and hospitalizations”, they highlight.

In general, even with the improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country, the researchers assess that the use of a mask in certain closed environments or in open places where there is agglomeration remains a “prudent” measure in the current stage of the pandemic in the country. “Recommendations are still necessary for specific situations, such as workplaces and closed environments with a large concentration of people, as well as in agglomerations, or the adoption of specific protocols in public transport”, they point out.