Mogi das Cruzes starts flu vaccination for the elderly next Tuesday

The city of Mogi das Cruzes starts, next Tuesday (29), the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign. The first stage of the campaign runs from March 29 to April 30 and is aimed at the elderly and health professionals.

Elderly people who need to take the vaccine against Covid-19 – fourth dose or another – can receive it along with the flu vaccine, as long as they present previous proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus.

Starting this Tuesday, vaccination will also be available for employees of hospitals, emergency care, health posts, Cure and Samu. As happens every year, in these cases, the doses are directed to the units for application in the workplaces.

The Municipal Health Department developed a strategy for vaccination against influenza without the need for prior scheduling, distributing care for the elderly by age group. The objective, according to the folder, is to organize immunization without long waits or agglomerations in the units, considering the extensive work of applying doses against Covid-19. The dose will be available at all Health Posts and units of the Family Health Strategy.

People suffering from moderate to severe acute illness, fever or suspected symptoms of Covid-19 should postpone vaccination. Other precautions that require evaluation by the nurse or doctor are a history of severe egg allergy or severe allergy to previous doses of the flu vaccine.

To receive the dose, the elderly must bring an identification document; routine vaccination booklet and vaccination card for doses of Covd-19 vaccine, in addition to proof of address. There is no necessary break for the elderly who have already received a vaccine against Covid-19 in the last few days.

Free on-demand flu vaccination will also be available on some dates at the Pró-Hiper drives, with entry by car via Avenida Cívica or on foot via Avenida Prefeito Carlos Ferreira Lopes. See all dates below:

Influenza Vaccination Calendar

Elderly

From 03/29: 80 years and over

From 04/04: 75 years and over

From 08/04: 70 years and over

From 14/04: 65 years and over

From 22/04: 60 years and over

Health professionals

From March 29 to April 14:

Hospital workers, emergency care, municipal health units and the Cure/ Samu center. Availability of the vaccine exclusively in the workplace.

From April 18th:

Assistance to health professionals from other establishments at health posts, upon presentation of the professional record.

Free flu vaccine on demand at Pro Hyper:

03/29 : 80 years and over

: 80 years and over 01/04 : 80 years and over

: 80 years and over 04/04 : 75 years and over

: 75 years and over 04/08 : 70 years and over

: 70 years and over 04/11 : 70 years and over

: 70 years and over 04/14 : 65 years and over

: 65 years and over 04/18 : 65 years and over

: 65 years and over 04/22 : 60 years and over

: 60 years and over 04/23 : 60 years and over

: 60 years and over 04/25: 60 years and over

Click here and check out more news from Mogi das Cruzes