Off-label medications in the SUS: progress or setback? – Renato Assis

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,313/2022 (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) On March 22, 2022, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,313/2022, which allows SUS to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from the package insert approved by ANVISA. And, as was to be expected, the measure generated an avalanche of reactions in the health sector, and in politics. But what actually changed with the law? Let’s get to the facts.

Each drug registered in Brazil receives approval from ANVISA for one or more indications. And these go in the medication package insert. In order to be registered, medicines must have their quality, efficacy and safety proven, which are measured through tests.

Until then, the Organic Health Law prohibited the SUS from paying, reimbursement and reimbursement of medicines not registered with ANVISA. The new law adds two exceptions, which cancel the barrier imposed by ANVISA. But why did this happen?

The problem is that ANVISA has not been fulfilling its role, blocking the incorporation process. There are hundreds of medicines that have proven therapeutic application for use outside the label, which is done by doctors across the country in private health, without major problems (but at their own risk). This so-called “off-label” use is very common all over the world.

But in the SUS, the reality was different. And doctors had to deal daily with this obstacle to the care and health of patients in the public network. The Ministry of Health had already been requesting the expansion of the use of various medications with ANVISA, but bureaucratic and legal differences prevailed (in addition to various interests involved).

After the publication of the new law in the Diário Oficial da União, ANVISA immediately expressed its opposition, stating that “the off-label use of drugs can increase adverse events”. But your argument couldn’t be more flimsy.

According to the law, for approval in the SUS, the recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS, CONITEC, is required. And for the recommendation, the drug must have its efficacy, efficiency and safety proven. Exactly like ANVISA.

The logic supported by ANVISA would be comic, if not tragic: With access to more drugs and treatments, we will have more risk of adverse events. Yes, but we will have fewer patients dying without access to treatments! Now, every treatment involves a risk, but as a rule, this risk is less than the risk of no treatment at all! In case of doubt, ask the sick and their families, who die without even having the chance to be treated, due to bureaucratic and legal issues.

This is exactly the reality experienced by people with rare diseases. While US and European regulatory bodies release a new product with the agility demanded by patients, ANVISA’s bureaucracy delays the process or makes it unfeasible, causing suffering and death to thousands of Brazilians.

This reality is also experienced by almost 75% of Brazilians who depend on the SUS, but it is even more absurd: The difficulty with common, low-cost medicines that already exist in Brazil, with wide off-label use in private health. This scenario could change with the new law, which facilitates alternatives for patients, and gives them a chance for innovative treatments.

One more favorable point of the law is to observe that it displeased the pharmaceutical industry, which in a note, criticized the novelty, stating that it would bring risks to public health, as if this were the focus of drug manufacturers (if it were, we would not live the drama of orphan drugs ). Furthermore, only these same companies are not interested in requesting changes to the package inserts at ANVISA, preventing the incorporation of medicines into the SUS, due to vested interests.

It is worth mentioning that the law describes in detail the process for the incorporation of drugs or procedures by the SUS, indicating, for example, that at CONITEC, the report of the process must be distributed according to the specialization and technical competence of one of the 13 members, in relation to the subject in question. this. It is important to point out that the adoption of medicines still depends on economic evaluation, and it is necessary to demonstrate benefits and costs that are economically comparable to the technologies already used in public health, if they exist.

The political articulation to stop the new law and ensure the power of ANVISA is already intense in the corridors of Brasilia. A movement that includes, in addition to the regulatory agency itself, the pharmaceutical industry and part of the political class. Which tells us a lot about the intentions involved.

Is the new law an advance, or a setback? It depends on the point of view, and the interests of the observer. The only certainty is that the measure is a change in a system that absolutely does not work. Which is undoubtedly positive.

Renato Assis lawyer, specialist in Medical and Dental Law for 15 years, and legal and scientific advisor to ANADEM. founder and CEO of the firm that bears his name, headquartered in Belo Horizonte/MG and active throughout the country.

[email protected]