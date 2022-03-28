On the eve of new talks, Zelensky tells Russian journalists that Ukraine is ‘in depth’ considering neutrality status

The day before the Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet in Istanbul for a new round of negotiations, the president of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskysaid in an interview with independent Russian journalists that Kiev is seriously discussing the adoption of neutral status in an eventual agreement with Moscow.

Zelensky also said that the Russia must withdraw its troops from the country before any document is signed on Ukraine’s non-accession to the nato and the security guarantees that Kiev demands in return from various countries such as Turkey and United Kingdom.

In a 90-minute video call interview, Zelensky explained to journalists that Ukraine is prepared to adopt a neutral status in a peace agreement with Russia, but that would have to be guaranteed by a third party and submitted to a referendum. Zelensky spoke all the time in Russian.

President Volodmyr Zelensky gives an interview to independent Russian journalists Photograph: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

“We need an agreement with President (Vladimir) Putin. Guarantors will not sign anything if there are troops (within Ukraine),” he said in an interview with independent Russian media, including Meduza portal (located in Latvia) and journalists from banned TV Dozhd, business daily Kommersant and author Mikhail Zygar. , who lives in exile.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor had said these media outlets should not publish the interview, and warned that “it will determine the degree of responsibility and take response measures,” according to Meduza. The interview with the Ukrainian president was the first he had given to Russian journalists since the beginning of the war.

Zelensky said the military invasion caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya. “Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready for it. This is the most important point,” Zelenski said.

Ukrainian President spoke in Russian throughout the interview with independent Russian journalists Photograph: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Ukraine was discussing Russian-language use in the country in talks with Moscow, but declined to discuss other demands, such as its demilitarization, Zelensky said.

“But I don’t want (the agreement) to be another Budapest Memorandum-style document,” added Zelensky, referring to agreements signed by Russia in 1994 that guarantee the integrity and security of three former Soviet republics, including the Ukraine in exchange for renouncing nuclear power – weapons inherited from the USSR.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet from this Monday at Turkey for a new round of face-to-face negotiations, announced by the two sides and by the Turkish presidency. Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoganspoke this Sunday with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putinabout the talks.

According to an official statement from Ankara, Erdogan said he was willing to make any necessary contribution to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine and improve the humanitarian condition in the region. Negotiations are expected to start on Monday, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, but an official date has not been confirmed.

turkey hosted, in the city of Antalya, a negotiation session between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers on the 10th, but they have not produced any concrete advances. Since then, talks have continued via videoconferencing, which the parties have found to be a difficult task./REUTERS, AFP, EFE and NYT