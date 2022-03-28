Oscars 2022: ‘In the rhythm of the heart’ is big winner, in a night marked by a slap by Will Smith in Chris Rock | Oscars 2022

“In the rhythm of the heart” became the big winner of the 2022 Oscars this Sunday (27). After winning statuettes for supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and adapted screenplay, the production took the best picture award. Watch the video above.

Despite the great achievement, which even becomes the first for a streaming platform, Apple TV+, in the main Oscar category, the night was also marked by a slap, given by Will Smith to Chris Rock.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in the face, then wins Oscar for best actor

In addition to breaking taboos in the main category, this edition also had other great moments:

By giving Jane Campion the statuette for best director for “Attack of the Dogs”, the Academy for the first time in history awarded women two years in a row in the category (Chloé Zhao won in 2021);

with the Oscar for supporting actor, Kotsur became the first deaf man to win in the acting categories;

in its first edition with eight categories considered technical delivered before the beginning of the broadcast, “Duna” was the production with the highest total number of statuettes. It won six of its ten nominations.

Brazil, which could win its first Oscar with the carioca Pedro Kos, co-director of the short documentary “Where I live”, will have to wait a little longer. In the category, the winner was “The queen of basketball”.

Jane Campion Wins Best Director Oscar for ‘Attack of the Dogs’

During the ceremony, Chris Rock took the stage to present the winner of the best documentary category. In his speech, he joked about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife, comparing her to Demi Moore’s character in “The Edge of Honor” (1997).

The actor went to the stage and slapped the comedian in the face, who was embarrassed. Among those in attendance and the audience on social media, it was not immediately clear whether it was a concerted moment or a genuine reaction.

But in his acceptance speech for the best actor award, Will apologized to the Academy and guests.

“I became the crazy dad, just like Richard Williams. Love makes us do crazy things,” he said, referring to his character in the film, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

After the awards, the Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to press charges, and the Academy said it did not support violence.

By taking the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard: Raising Champions”, Will finally got a statuette after three nominations in previous years.

As best actress, Jessica Chastain confirmed her slight favoritism and won for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. It was also her first Academy Award.

Another confirmed favorite was Ariana DeBose as a supporting actress for “Love, Sublime Love,” in her first nomination. Interestingly, she took for the same character that won Rita Moreno the Oscar in 1962, in the original version of the musical.

Other highlights include the Oscar for best original song to Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, for “No time to die” (“007 – No time to die”), and the statuette for best international film for the Japanese “Drive my car”.

See the list of winners (in bold):

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Pizza Licorice”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“In the Rhythm of the Heart” (winner)

“Drive my car”

“King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Love sublime love”

Jessica Chastain – “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” (winner)

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Javier Bardem – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Attack of the Dogs”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, tick… Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard: Creating Champions” (winner)

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast””

Hamaguchi Ryusuke – “Drive my car”

Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs” (winner)

Steven Spielberg – “Love, Sublime Love”

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

“Be Alive” – ​​”King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Dos Oruguitas” – “Enchantment”

“Down To Joy” – “Belfast”

“No time to die” – “No time to die” (winner)

“Somehow you do” -“Four good days”

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…or When The Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised)” (winner)

“Writing with fire”

“In the Rhythm of the Heart” (winner)

“Drive my car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Belfast” (winner)

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Pizza Licorice”

“The worst person in the world”

“Cruella” (winner)

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Love sublime love”

“Drive my car” – Japan (winner)

“Flee” – Denmark

“The Hand of God” – Italy

“The Happiness of Small Things” – Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” – Norway

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “In the Rhythm of the Heart” (winner)

Jesse Plemons – “Attack of the Dogs”

JK Simmons – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Attack of the Dogs”

“Enchant” (winner)

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchell Family and Revolt of the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Dune” (winner)

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

“Dune” (winner)

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Love sublime love”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love” (winner)

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst – “Attack of the Dogs”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard: Creating Champions”

“A Prince in New York 2”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“Tammy Faye’s Eyes” (winner)

“Gucci House”

“Belfast”

“Dune” (winner)

“No Time to Die”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Love sublime love”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” (winner)

“Charm”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” (winner)

“King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Tick, tick… boom!”

best production design

“Dune” (winner)

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Love sublime love”

Best live action short film

“Ala kachuu – Take and run”

“The long goodbye” (winner)

“The dress”

“On my mind”

“Please hold”

Best documentary short film