Oscars 2022: See the full list of winners | pop

If you are a movie fan, one of the most awaited moments of the year has arrived: O Oscar! The 94th ceremony of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took place this Sunday, the 27th, straight from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
Among the main awards, “In the Rhythm of the Heart” won Best Picture, Jane Campion as Best Director, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur in the categories of performance and “Dune” rocked the technical categories.
Oscar winners 2022: ‘Dune’, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith — Photo: Disclosure | Getty Images
🍿 See the full list of winners!
🎬 Best Film
“In the Rhythm of the Heart”
🎬 Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
🎬 Best Actor
Will Smith – “King Richard: Raising Champions”
🎬 Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love”
🎬 Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – “In the Rhythm of the Heart”
🎬 Best Direction
Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs”
🎬 Best International Film
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
🎬 Best Costume
“Cruella”
🎬 Best Soundtrack
“Dune”
🎬 Original Song
“No Time To Die” – “007: No Time To Die”
🎬 Best Adapted Screenplay
“In the Rhythm of the Heart”
🎬 Best Original Screenplay
“Belfast”
🎬 Best Animation
“Charm”
🎬 Best Animated Short
“The Windshield Wiper”
🎬 Best Live Action Short Film
“The Long Goodbye”
🎬 Makeup and Hairstyle
“Tammy Faye’s Eyes”
🎬 Best Editing
“Dune”
🎬 Best Documentary
“Summer of Soul (Or, When Revolution Can’t Be Televised)”
🎬 Best Documentary Short Film
“The Queen of Basketball”
🎬 Visual Effects
“Dune”
🎬 Best Photography
“Dune”
🎬 Best Production Design
“Dune”