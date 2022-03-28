Oscars 2022: ‘The Rhythm of the Heart’ is the winner; see list – 03/28/2022 – Illustrated

This year’s Oscars were marked by a fierce race, a ceremony full of changes, awards that celebrated diversity and, amazingly, aggression.

If five years ago the exchange of cards played out the victory of “Moonlight”, in this edition a slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock will probably go down in history as the great moment

of the ceremony — and not the “Beat of the Heart” award.

The moment, worthy of a movie, happened in the final stretch. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Her husband, Will Smith, then went on stage and attacked the comedian, at a time when it was not clear whether it was rehearsed or not. Back in the seat, he yelled for Rock to “take the name” of Jada Pinkett out of his mouth.

The mood took its toll, and a few minutes later, when Smith confirmed his favoritism for the best actor award, he apologized. But he stressed that, in his life, he has always made a point of protecting his family and those he loves.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to the other nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying about winning an award. It’s not about winning an award. It’s about being able to single out multiple people,” he said. before thanking some colleagues from “King Richard: Raising Champions”. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy dad, as Richard Williams described it. But love makes you do crazy things.” In tears, he received a standing ovation.

It is noteworthy that the joke takes place precisely in a year when “No Rhythm of the Heart” debated so much ability and health conditions. And, by taking the big trophy of the night, he frustrated “Attack of the Dogs”, which seemed to have a clear path to gallop towards him, but ended up snared by the melodrama.

The victory, as sympathetic as the film is, shows that recent changes in the voting base of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not been enough to eclipse the power of its more traditional members — that is, white, old, straight men.

“No Rhythm of the Heart” has everything to please, and in fact it is a well-made film with excellent performances. But it belongs to the “Afternoon Session”, not to the Oscars. His win shows that between a female-directed, repressed gay cowboy drama for Netflix and a remake of a morally cute French “feel good” that doesn’t offend anyone, the latter still has the upper hand.

Yes, “The Rhythm of the Heart” is also streaming — the Apple TV+, which wins here the first Oscar for best picture for such a platform —, but it was produced independently, applauded at Sundance and, only then, a dispute over your distribution rights.

It’s another movie to join the group of dramas without much daring that, thought for the Oscar, end up taking their big prize, like “Green Book: The Guide”, “Spotlight”, and “Crash – No Limit”, all somewhat salt-free and forgettable. Not that Attack of the Dogs is an undeniable masterpiece, but this Oscar race had an eclectic and interesting selection of films, far better than last year’s crop.

There was the Western “Attack of the Dogs”, the comedy “Don’t Look Up”, the alien “Drive My Car”, the coming of age “Licorice Pizza”, the science fiction “Dune”, the thriller “Nightmare Alley” , the musical “Love, Sublime Love”, the annual British quota filled by “Belfast” and yet another generic motivational drama, “King Richard – Raising Champions”, which could have been replaced by more thought-provoking productions, such as “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, “The Lost Daughter” or “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, a trio that almost got there.

“No Rhythm of the Heart” may have taken the top prize, but the big winner of the night, in quantitative terms, was “Duna”. As expected, science fiction dominated the technical categories, receiving six statuettes.

And, as much as “Attack of the Dogs” was frustrated, at least it was responsible for a historic mark – it guaranteed the director award for the third time to a woman, Jane Campion. This recognition, combined with the fact that “No Rhythm do Coração” also has a director, concludes, with a golden key, the powerful journey of female filmmakers through festivals and awards over the last year. They also won the main prizes in Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Efforts in favor of diversity have resulted in the categories of activity. In actor, Will Smith confirmed the favoritism for his performance in “King Richard”. Already in supporting actress, Ariana DeBose became the third Latina to win, alongside Rita Moreno, who played the same character in “Amor, Sublime Amor” in 1961.

In supporting actor, Troy Kotsur won the first Oscar for a deaf actor, in one of the most memorable moments of the night. The only deaf person to win an acting statuette, before him, was curiously his co-star in “The Rhythm of the Heart”, Marlee Matlin, in 1987.

The leading actress award, unlike those other three, spent the entire race mired in uncertainty, and ended up giving Jessica Chastain her first statuette. She won for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” amid fierce competition, with the competition delivering powerful performances.

The awards were presented in a ceremony shrouded in anticipation, as it was marked by changes to try to regain the viewers the Oscars have been losing for years. One of the novelties was the return of the fixed presenters, with Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Despite an initial lack of fluidity, they had no trouble getting laughs and soon became quite mingled.

From them came some politicized moments disguised as jokes. Right away, for example, they stabbed the competition. “They added a name to this year’s posthumous honors, the Golden Globes,” they said, amid controversy over the organization’s lack of black membership and transparency.

The trio also recalled recent protests over a new Florida state homophobic law and joked that the night would be “gay, gay, gay”.

The war in Ukraine was present in ribbons attached to some looks and also in a text card, in the middle of the transmission, which asked people to show their support on the networks. Mila Kunis, from Ukraine, dropped a hint onstage, citing those “fighting an unimaginable darkness”.

The trio of Sykes, Schumer and Hall, it’s worth noting, was hilarious without abandoning common sense, something past presenters have often done. Chris Rock himself, who presented the Oscars twice, did not fail to drop some insults on these occasions.

Other changes the Academy adopted, as expected, did not go down well and bordered on the ridiculous. This was the case with the cuts of some categories and its award for the fan favorite movie. But if the institution wanted to attract public and generate engagement, it succeeded. But not for the news, but for the new holder of his statuette for best male performance.

Check out the full list of winners below.

