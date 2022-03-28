Oscars 2022: Understand why Will Smith beat up Chris Rock during the ceremony – Film News

The attack occurred after the comedian joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

This Sunday (27), during the ceremony of the 94th Oscar, Will Smith and Chris Rock had a disagreement while the comedian announced the category of Best Documentary, from which Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised) came out. victorious.

Chris joked that Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of King Richard: Raising Champions, was bald. He compared the actress to Demi Moore in The Edge of Honor. In response, Will took the stage and slapped Chris. “My wife’s name will not stick in your mouth,” the actor later declared.

Jada suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease in which hair or hair loss occurs in different parts of the body. On other occasions, the artist even talked about the difficulties in dealing with this condition. “It was terrifying when it started. I was in the shower one day and then I had a bunch of hair in my hand, I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’

Upon receiving the Academy Award for Best Actor, Will apologized to the Academy for his disagreement with Chris Rock. “Love makes you do crazy things,” he said.

The actor even made mention of the film’s story in parallel to his own life, that, like Richard Williams, he is “a great defender of the family”. “I am receiving a call on my life to love people and to protect people. To be a river for my people,” he declared. He dedicated the victory to the entire team of the film, the entire Williams family and their loved ones.