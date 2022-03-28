Oscars 2022: Will Smith wins trophy, apologizes to Academy for live assault

The actor Will Smith took advantage of his victory in the best actor category at the 2022 Oscars to speak out about the case of aggression against Chris Rock, on Sunday (28/3). He apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the violent scene, but said he it was a time when he had to heed the call to protect his family.

> Why did Will Smith assault Chris Rock at the Oscars?

“Richard Williams was an advocate for his family. At this moment in my life, I am taken by what God asks me to be and do in this world. (…) In my life, right now, I am being asked to love people, protect people, and be a river for my people”, declared the actor, through tears.

“I know that to do what we do, we have to accept abuse, accept people talking nonsense about you, people who sometimes disrespect you. You have to smile and pretend it’s okay. (…) I want to apologize to the Academy members and all the other nominees. This is a beautiful moment. (…) I look like a crazy dad, but love makes you do all things.” Will Smith.

he assaulted Chris Rock because the comedian made a bad joke with Jada Pinkett SmithWill’s wife. Chris mocked the baldness of the actress and presenter, who has a disease that leaves her with hair loss.

2022 was the year of trying for a different Oscar

Presented by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hallthe 2022 Oscars ceremony was conceived with one idea in mind: reverse the low audience that marked its last editions. ABC’s live broadcast had been hitting record lows year after year and something had to be done.

ABC’s first initiative in partnership with the Academy was the creation of two categories of popular vote. For the first time in history, the Oscars invited the public to vote – via Twitter. The categories, created especially for this, were favorite movie and favorite scene. People had to use the hashtags #OscarFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment to vote. It is an appeal to the young audience, normally uninterested in the award.

In addition, the Oscars took a controversial measure: the cut of eight categories from the live broadcast. Internally, the production concluded that handing out so many trophies made the show dull (which raised criticism from the industry). The categories for Best Original Soundtrack, Best Documentary Short Film, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design were announced one hour before the live program. .

What will be kept for 2023? It's still too early to say.