Oscars 2022: Will Smith’s Victory and Climate, “Dune” and “A Rhythm of the Heart” stand out — watch and check out the winners!

Hollywood celebrated the most important night of cinema this Sunday (27), at the 94th edition of the Oscars. Dune came out ahead as the season’s biggest winner, taking six awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But the ceremony was also marked by special and surprising moments, such as the historic victories of Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kutsur.

The new film adaptation of “Dune” won the technical field, securing the awards for “Best Cinematography”, “Best Editing”, “Best Art Direction”, “Best Visual Effects”, “Best Sound” and “Best Score Sound”. But it was “No Rhythm of the Heart”, produced by Apple TV+, that was crowned “Best Film”. In total, the feature won three statuettes – in addition to the biggest award of the night, the categories of “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Supporting Actor” were also guaranteed.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for “Best Actor” after his performance in “King Richard – Raising Champions”. However, the celebration was quite bittersweet for the star, as minutes earlier he had a falling out on stage with Chris Rock. No wonder Smith was in tears when he received the statuette. “I am being called in my life to love and protect people, to be a river for my people. I know to do what we do you have to be able to put up with abuse. You have to put up with people talking crazy things about you. In this business, you have to put up with people disrespecting you. And you have to smile, you have to pretend that everything is finehe said, pressing the key to keeping family protection above all else, just as his character did.

Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard.’ “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said in his Oscars acceptance speech. (Video: @GMA) pic.twitter.com/iaEyv0VCXX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 28, 2022

Ariana DeBose made history and became the first woman of color and openly LGBTQIA+ to win the Oscar, with the award for “Best Supporting Actress” for “Love, Sublime Amor”. “You are looking at an Afro-Latino queer woman who has found strength in art. That’s why we’re here, to celebrate! So if anyone ever questioned her identity, I promise: there is a place for us!”she said in her speech.

Perfect speech, perfect performance, perfect human. @ArianaDeBose you are PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/JLYa3Ftnsk — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) March 28, 2022

Troy Kutsur, in turn, became the first deaf actor in history to win an Oscar. He won in the “Best Supporting Actor” category, thanks to his role in the movie “A Rhythm of the Heart”, and gave a very special speech in American Sign Language: “I wanted to say that this award is dedicated to the deaf community, the children of deaf adults, and the community of people with disabilities. This is our moment. To my mother, to my father, and to my brother Mark. They are no longer here today, but look at me now, I made it!”.

“This is dedicated to the deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!”@TroyKotsur is the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. Here is his acceptance full speech.https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/PARdxIzP1M — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

In addition to them, Jane Campion won the award for “Best Director” for her work on “Attack of the Dogs”. In the history of the Oscars, she was the first woman to be nominated twice in the category – the first was in 1994, with the feature “The Piano”.

Will Smith vs Chris Rock fight

An unusual scene between Will Smith and Chris Rock caused a huge clash – and doubt – between those present and the audience at the awards. At one point, the comedian made a ‘joke’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying that he was looking forward to watching a sequel to the movie “To the Edge of Honor” – a production in which Demi Moore completely shaves her hair. Currently, Jada is also bald, due to an autoimmune disease.

As soon as Chris released his “joke”, part of the audience showed that they didn’t like the lines. Until, moments later, Will climbed onto the stage and slapped him. “Get the f*ck my wife’s name out of your mouth”shouted Smith as he returned to his seat. “Wow! That was one of the biggest nights in TV history.”replied Chris. Watch:

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth” pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

performances

A night with a Beyoncé concert couldn’t be less than special… After a five-year hiatus from performing at awards shows, Queen B unleashed her powerful vocals in an emotional performance of “Be Alive” – ​​theme song from the movie “King Richard : Creating Champions”. The star went to a tennis court, accompanied by a beautiful ballet and a band, honoring the legacy of Serena and Venus Williams. Conceptual and beautiful!

Sebastián Yatra brought the emotion and nature of the feature film “Encanto” to the ceremony. He presented the romantic track “Dos Oruguitas” – with a couple dancing in typical Colombian costumes. Even without being nominated at the awards, the mega hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was also performed live for the first time. Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi appeared by surprise and joined the animation cast to do justice to the Latin anthem, in an exciting performance.

The performance of Dos Oruguitas left my heart like this 🤏🏻😭 it deserves the Oscar for best original song TOO! #OscarNoGloboplay pic.twitter.com/RBFmfVFykr — ✨will✨ (@itswillmarin) March 28, 2022

We Dont Talk About Bruno PLAYED the fact that it’s Disney’s biggest worldwide hit in recent years for the entire Oscars to see!! Extremely iconic!! #OscarNoGloboplay pic.twitter.com/aBR5UxscNI — ✨will✨ (@itswillmarin) March 28, 2022

In this smorgasbord of genres and styles, singer Reba McEntire was not left out, taking country to the Oscars with “Someday You Do”, a song from the movie “Four Days with Her”. To close with a flourish, Billie Eilish also represented by singing “No Time To Die”, from the soundtrack of “007: No Time to Die”. The young woman was accompanied by her brother Finneas and an orchestra, in a show of lights and sharp vocals. The song, finally, was the great champion of the category of “Best Original Song” – displacing all the others that also performed.

Check the list of winners:

Best movie

Love sublime love

Attack of the Dogs

The Nightmare Alley

Belfast

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Licorice Pizza

Don’t Look Up

In the Rhythm of the Heart – WON

best direction

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs” – WON

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car”

Steven Spielberg – “Love, Sublime Love”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – WON

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

best actor

Javier Barden – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Attack of the Dogs”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick Tick… ​​Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard: Raising Champions” – WON

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love” – WON

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst – “Attack of the Dogs”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard: Raising Champions”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur “In the Rhythm of the Heart” – WON

Jesse Plemons – “Attack of the Dogs”

JK Simmons – “Introducing the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Attack of the Dogs”

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – WON

King Richard: Creating Champions

Licorice Pizza

Don’t Look Up

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Attack of the Dogs

Drive My Car

Dune

the lost daughter

In the Rhythm of the Heart – WON

Best International Film

Drive My Car (Japan) – WON

The Happiness of Small Things (Bhutan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

best animation

Enchantment – WON

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Flee

luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary

ascension

attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…or When The Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised) – WON

Writing with Fire

best original song

Be Alive (King Richard: Raising Champions)

Of the Oruguitas (Charm)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (007: No Time to Die” – WON

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

best costume

Love sublime love

The Nightmare Alley

Cruella – WON

Cyrano

Dune

Best Visual Effects

007: No Time to Die

Dune – WON

Free Guy

Spider-Man: No Return Home

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Photography

Love sublime love

Attack of the Dogs

The Nightmare Alley

Dune – WON

Macbeth’s Tragedy

Best Short Film

Kachuu Wing – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – WON

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

bestia

boxballet

The Sabiá Sabiazinha

The Windshield Wiper – WON

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – WON

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Assembly

Attack of the Dogs

Dune – WON

King Richard: Creating Champions

Don’t Look Up

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best Art Direction

Love sublime love

Attack of the Dogs

The Nightmare Alley

Dune – WON

Macbeth’s Tragedy

Best Makeup and Hair

Gucci House

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WON

A Prince in New York 2

Best Soundtrack

Attack of the Dogs

Dune – WON

Charm

parallel mothers

Don’t Look Up

Best sound

007: No Time to Die

Love sublime love

Attack of the Dogs

Belfast

Dune – WON