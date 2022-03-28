Oscars 2022: Will Smith’s Victory and Climate, “Dune” and “A Rhythm of the Heart” stand out — watch and check out the winners!

Hollywood celebrated the most important night of cinema this Sunday (27), at the 94th edition of the Oscars. Dune came out ahead as the season’s biggest winner, taking six awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But the ceremony was also marked by special and surprising moments, such as the historic victories of Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kutsur.
The new film adaptation of “Dune” won the technical field, securing the awards for “Best Cinematography”, “Best Editing”, “Best Art Direction”, “Best Visual Effects”, “Best Sound” and “Best Score Sound”. But it was “No Rhythm of the Heart”, produced by Apple TV+, that was crowned “Best Film”. In total, the feature won three statuettes – in addition to the biggest award of the night, the categories of “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Supporting Actor” were also guaranteed.
Will Smith won his first Oscar for “Best Actor” after his performance in “King Richard – Raising Champions”. However, the celebration was quite bittersweet for the star, as minutes earlier he had a falling out on stage with Chris Rock. No wonder Smith was in tears when he received the statuette. “I am being called in my life to love and protect people, to be a river for my people. I know to do what we do you have to be able to put up with abuse. You have to put up with people talking crazy things about you. In this business, you have to put up with people disrespecting you. And you have to smile, you have to pretend that everything is finehe said, pressing the key to keeping family protection above all else, just as his character did.
Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard.’
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," he said in his Oscars acceptance speech.
Ariana DeBose made history and became the first woman of color and openly LGBTQIA+ to win the Oscar, with the award for “Best Supporting Actress” for “Love, Sublime Amor”. “You are looking at an Afro-Latino queer woman who has found strength in art. That’s why we’re here, to celebrate! So if anyone ever questioned her identity, I promise: there is a place for us!”she said in her speech.
Troy Kutsur, in turn, became the first deaf actor in history to win an Oscar. He won in the “Best Supporting Actor” category, thanks to his role in the movie “A Rhythm of the Heart”, and gave a very special speech in American Sign Language: “I wanted to say that this award is dedicated to the deaf community, the children of deaf adults, and the community of people with disabilities. This is our moment. To my mother, to my father, and to my brother Mark. They are no longer here today, but look at me now, I made it!”.
"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the 'CODA' community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!" @TroyKotsur is the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.
In addition to them, Jane Campion won the award for “Best Director” for her work on “Attack of the Dogs”. In the history of the Oscars, she was the first woman to be nominated twice in the category – the first was in 1994, with the feature “The Piano”.
Will Smith vs Chris Rock fight
An unusual scene between Will Smith and Chris Rock caused a huge clash – and doubt – between those present and the audience at the awards. At one point, the comedian made a ‘joke’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying that he was looking forward to watching a sequel to the movie “To the Edge of Honor” – a production in which Demi Moore completely shaves her hair. Currently, Jada is also bald, due to an autoimmune disease.
As soon as Chris released his “joke”, part of the audience showed that they didn’t like the lines. Until, moments later, Will climbed onto the stage and slapped him. “Get the f*ck my wife’s name out of your mouth”shouted Smith as he returned to his seat. “Wow! That was one of the biggest nights in TV history.”replied Chris. Watch:
performances
A night with a Beyoncé concert couldn’t be less than special… After a five-year hiatus from performing at awards shows, Queen B unleashed her powerful vocals in an emotional performance of “Be Alive” – theme song from the movie “King Richard : Creating Champions”. The star went to a tennis court, accompanied by a beautiful ballet and a band, honoring the legacy of Serena and Venus Williams. Conceptual and beautiful!
Here's BEYHIVE! 😭
Sebastián Yatra brought the emotion and nature of the feature film “Encanto” to the ceremony. He presented the romantic track “Dos Oruguitas” – with a couple dancing in typical Colombian costumes. Even without being nominated at the awards, the mega hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was also performed live for the first time. Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi appeared by surprise and joined the animation cast to do justice to the Latin anthem, in an exciting performance.
In this smorgasbord of genres and styles, singer Reba McEntire was not left out, taking country to the Oscars with “Someday You Do”, a song from the movie “Four Days with Her”. To close with a flourish, Billie Eilish also represented by singing “No Time To Die”, from the soundtrack of “007: No Time to Die”. The young woman was accompanied by her brother Finneas and an orchestra, in a show of lights and sharp vocals. The song, finally, was the great champion of the category of “Best Original Song” – displacing all the others that also performed.
Check the list of winners:
Best movie
Love sublime love
Attack of the Dogs
The Nightmare Alley
Belfast
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard: Creating Champions
Licorice Pizza
Don’t Look Up
In the Rhythm of the Heart – WON
best direction
Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”
Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs” – WON
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car”
Steven Spielberg – “Love, Sublime Love”
Best actress
Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – WON
Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”
Penelope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman – “Introducing the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”
best actor
Javier Barden – “Introducing the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Attack of the Dogs”
Andrew Garfield – “Tick Tick… Boom!”
Will Smith – “King Richard: Raising Champions” – WON
Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love” – WON
Judi Dench – “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst – “Attack of the Dogs”
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard: Raising Champions”
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur “In the Rhythm of the Heart” – WON
Jesse Plemons – “Attack of the Dogs”
JK Simmons – “Introducing the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Attack of the Dogs”
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast – WON
King Richard: Creating Champions
Licorice Pizza
Don’t Look Up
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Attack of the Dogs
Drive My Car
Dune
the lost daughter
In the Rhythm of the Heart – WON
Best International Film
Drive My Car (Japan) – WON
The Happiness of Small Things (Bhutan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
best animation
Enchantment – WON
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
Flee
luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary
ascension
attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…or When The Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised) – WON
Writing with Fire
best original song
Be Alive (King Richard: Raising Champions)
Of the Oruguitas (Charm)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (007: No Time to Die” – WON
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
best costume
Love sublime love
The Nightmare Alley
Cruella – WON
Cyrano
Dune
Best Visual Effects
007: No Time to Die
Dune – WON
Free Guy
Spider-Man: No Return Home
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Photography
Love sublime love
Attack of the Dogs
The Nightmare Alley
Dune – WON
Macbeth’s Tragedy
Best Short Film
Kachuu Wing – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – WON
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
bestia
boxballet
The Sabiá Sabiazinha
The Windshield Wiper – WON
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – WON
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Assembly
Attack of the Dogs
Dune – WON
King Richard: Creating Champions
Don’t Look Up
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Art Direction
Love sublime love
Attack of the Dogs
The Nightmare Alley
Dune – WON
Macbeth’s Tragedy
Best Makeup and Hair
Gucci House
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WON
A Prince in New York 2
Best Soundtrack
Attack of the Dogs
Dune – WON
Charm
parallel mothers
Don’t Look Up
Best sound
007: No Time to Die
Love sublime love
Attack of the Dogs
Belfast
Dune – WON