Paço de Santo André resumes Fila Zero Health Program – 03/27/2022

The Municipality of Santo André resumed the Fila Zero Health Program, which aims to end the waiting for consultations and exams in the city. The action, which has the support of health facilities installed in the municipality, had been launched in April 2017. The first task force of this return to activity took place yesterday, at the CHM Specialty Medical Center (Centro Hospitalar Municipal), from 8 am to 8 pm .

“It was essential that we resume Saúde Fila Zero, which was only suspended because of Covid-19. When we started the program, in 2017, we reached more than 70 thousand calls, reducing the queue by 50%. The goal, now that the pandemic has cooled down, is to come back with strength to guarantee service to everyone who needs it”, comments Mayor Paulo Serra (PSDB).





The team working in the action had 20 hired doctors, six nursing professionals, 12 FUABC (ABC Foundation) contractors for administrative services, and three employees for cleaning and access control to the place. 250 x-ray exams were also contracted, directed to Casa da Esperança, in Vila Assunção.

In this first edition of the event, the expectation, according to the city’s Health Secretary, Márcio Chaves, was that approximately 2,100 people would benefit. According to the minister, the specialties offered were orthopedics, with 1,500 visits; dermatology, with 500; minor surgeries, with 100; in addition to bariatric surgery on a patient prepared by the obesity center who had already been followed up for about two years.

Among these minor surgical procedures offered to the population are included, for example, removal of cysts and lipomas (benign tumor) and resection (removal of a diseased nerve, vessel, muscle, tendon or bone).

D-DAY OF VACCINATION

The municipal administration will carry out today a vaccination task force. In all, there will be 15 immunization points against flu and Covid-19, operating from 8 am to 5 pm. For application in the fight against the flu, scheduling will not be necessary. Already to take the dose against Covid, the andreense will need to register on the Prefecture website (psa.santoandre.br/vacinacovid).





Among the places dedicated to vaccination, 14 health units (see the list in the art on the side) will serve children over 5 years old and adults of all ages, in addition to the application of the flu fraction to the population over 80 years old.

“The target audience is all the bedridden in the municipal health network, elderly people over 80 years old and children over 5 years old”, explains the director of health care, Victor Chiavegato.

Paço informed that the drive-thru format will be made available for the application of vaccines at Craisa (Companhia Regional de Abastecimento Integrado de Santo André), at Avenida dos Estados, 2.195, Santa Teresinha neighborhood, in which it will be possible to immunize against the flu for the elderly above 80 years old and vaccination against Covid-19 for citizens over 18.

Elderly people over 80 years old who go to one of the 15 immunization points to protect themselves against Covid may also receive the flu fraction. The vaccine against Influenza is trivalent, composed of the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses, of the Darwin subtype, which caused the outbreaks recorded at the end of 2021.