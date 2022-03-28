Parents reproduce in silicone, life-size, son killed in accident and leave him sitting in the living room at home

In June 2020, S. Pandidurai died at age 24 in a car accident in Oddamchathram (India). The loss of the young man left his family heartbroken, especially his mother, Pasumukizhi, 42. now relatives “resurrected” the loved one. They commissioned a local artist to statue of the deceased. Made of silicone, full sizethe hyper-realistic sculpture, with a texture that mimics human skin, was put sitting in a comfortable armchair in the room of the house where he lived. The inauguration, which took place this month, almost two years after his death, was a great event, with musicians to celebrate the “return” of Pandidurai.

Sculpture of Pandidurai is celebrated by family members in India Photo: Reproduction

“Although we commissioned the life-size statue two months after his death, it took over a year to make it.”declared the mother, according to the “Indian Express”.

Defined as a “vibrant person”, Pandidurai became an attraction. His nephews, to whom the Indian was very attached, like to sit on their uncle’s lap, as they did at the ceremony.

The location was chosen because the deceased liked to sit there watching television.

“Now I’m glad I can see my son”said the mother, according to “India.com”.