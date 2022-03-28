Passion fruit: know the benefits of this fruit for our health

Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, March 26 — Despite being a controversial fruit, with a sour taste, the passion fruit is very appreciated in the cuisine here in Brazil. In addition, the fruit has numerous health benefits. Therefore, today we will bring this subject for you to know the curiosities about this ingredient so popular in our country. So, if you enjoyed this subject, read on with us below.

the blog home life offers rich content on how you can take care of your home and your plants, but today the subject is a little different.

passion fruit benefits

From now on, passion fruit can be used in sweets, drinks, sauces, jams, among others. However, its greatest functionality for our body is described below. Now, check out the benefits of passion fruit.

Prevents and fights cancer

Helps control insomnia

Improve eye health

Supports the Immune System

Regulates blood pressure

improve digestion

asthma relief

Improve blood circulation

In addition, passion fruit exists in over 500 variations. according to uol portal, although passion fruit is known for its calming action, scholars say that this benefit does exist, however, in most varieties, this calming effect is more concentrated in the leaves and stems of the plant. With the exception of the passion fruit pearl of the cerrado, whose pulp actually has a more effective calming action than the other species.

In addition, passion fruit exists in over 500 variations. according to uol portal, although passion fruit is known for its calming action, scholars say that this benefit does exist, however, in most varieties, this calming effect is more concentrated in the leaves and stems of the plant. With the exception of the passion fruit pearl of the cerrado, whose pulp actually has a more effective calming action than the other species.

