Pernambuco allows the use of masks in open places

In Pernambuco, the Covid-19 Office has defined new flexibility in the Living Plan. As of this Tuesday (29), it will no longer be mandatory to use masks in open environments, and events with 100% of the public are allowed, including concerts, parties and football stadiums.

The decision, according to the government, is based on recent state health data, which recorded, last Saturday (26), the seventh consecutive week of drop in the rates of covid-19 in Pernambuco. In addition to cases, deaths and requests for places in intensive care (ICU) being at low levels, the The positivity rate in processed exams reached 0.95%, the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These important measures are only possible due to the attitude of each Pernambuco citizen who, since March 2020, understood that we would only reach the current point by respecting health recommendations and taking prevention seriously”, stressed Governor Paulo Câmara.

According to the governor, it remains proof of the booster dose is mandatory to have access to events, bars and restaurants. Paulo Câmara also reinforced the importance of vaccination in the fight against the coronavirus and encouraged the immunization of those who still do not have the complete vaccination schedule.