PlayStation could make 3 big announcements this week

Greg Miller, from portal journalist Kinda Funny and host of the “PS I Love You” podcast, suggested that Sony is preparing a big week for PlayStation fans. If he is right, in addition to the rumors about Spartacus (the new PS Plus), two other news may arise.

Whatever speculations were vented behind the scenes, Miller seems to have gotten pretty excited and even delayed recording his show to be able to cover it all in the next episode. To his Twitter followers, he posted the following message:

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

Man, looks like this is going to be a very interesting week for PlayStation if at least one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. Therefore, we will postpone the recordings of PS I Love You. Kisses, hugs and see you Thursday.

Taking into account the fact that the journalist mentioned Thursday, the announcements could happen in the next few days. Although Miller is considered a reliable and important source for the community, it is valid to treat this information as rumors and wait for Sony to comment.

New PlayStation Plus may not compete with Game Pass

The announcement of PlayStation Spartacus, the supposed subscription service that would merge PS Plus and PS Now, could come this week — with the community expecting a “competitor” from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. However, according to analyst Daniel Ahmad, these services would not compete for the throne. Look!