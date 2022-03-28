Plenary evaluates offer of medicine for fibromyalgia by SUS this Wednesday – Senado Notícias

The Senate Plenary deliberates this Wednesday (30), from 4 pm, on a bill that determines the supply of medicines and treatment with a nutritionist by the Unified Health System (SUS) to people with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.

PL 3,525/2019, authored by federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF), had a favorable report from Senator Sérgio Petecão (PSD-AC) in the Social Affairs Committee (CAS) and by Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA) in the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE).

Currently, people with fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue are entitled to receive comprehensive care through the SUS (including multidisciplinary treatment in the areas of medicine, psychology and physiotherapy) and access to complementary exams and recognized therapies, including physiotherapy and physical activity.

Fibromyalgia is a syndrome of unknown causes, characterized by generalized, chronic muscle pain, which can last more than three months, accompanied by sleep problems and tiredness. Chronic fatigue syndrome is identified by intense tiredness with physical or mental activity, but without improvement with rest, and can also cause headaches, throat, muscle and joints, ganglia and difficulty concentrating.

The list of exams, drugs and therapies will be defined by another standard, according to the text.

pledge of goods

Still in the health area, a bill that prohibits the attachment of goods from philanthropic hospitals and Santas Casas is being deliberation. PLC 115/2017 includes real estate and health equipment in this fence.

The matter refers to philanthropic hospitals and Santas Casas maintained by entities certified as social assistance benefits. The prohibition frees from attachment the properties on which buildings, improvements and all equipment, including health equipment, are based, provided they are paid off.

According to the text, it will only be possible to pawn decorative items, such as works of art and adornments, which are goods considered superfluous by the courts. Coming from the Chamber, the project has the rapporteurship of Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), in favor of the matter.

Public schools

Another item on the agenda is PL 6.568/2019, a House substitute for PLS 305/2008, by then Senator Marconi Perillo. The project obliges the government to provide furniture, equipment and teaching materials appropriate to the age and specific needs of each public school student.

With the report of Senator Styvenson Valentim (Podes-RN), the project was approved by the Education Commission (CE), when it was added, among the State’s duties with public school education, the guarantee of not only providing “minimum standards of quality of teaching, defined as the minimum variety and quantity, per student, of essential inputs for the development of the teaching-learning process” — which is already foreseen in the Law of Education Guidelines and Bases — but also the requirement that they be “appropriate to the age and specific needs of each student, including through the provision of appropriate furniture, equipment and teaching materials”.

Logistics professional day

The Plenary also deliberates on PLC 35/2017, which establishes the National Day of the Logistics Professional, to be celebrated annually on June 6. Rapporteur of the matter at the EC, Senator Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB) was in favor of the tribute, for the role played by these professionals.

According to the parliamentarian, they are willing to work at unconventional hours, necessary to deal with the operation of distribution centers, factories, ports, airports and retail. They are also responsible for communicating with suppliers and customers and for operating electronic systems.

Agreement

The last item on the agenda is the Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) 385/2021, which ratifies Brazil’s agreement with Luxembourg on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information. Rapporteur at the Committee on Foreign Relations (CRE), Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) is in favor of the agreement, signed in 2018 in New York.