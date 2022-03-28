Powerful Xiaomi smartphones on offer on Aliexpress – All in Technology

The special “Farofa do Ali” offer week on AliEXpress is full of Xiaomi smartphone promotions. There are several models with special discounts and coupon to lower the final price even more. Check out our selection below and enjoy!

Xiaomi POCO X3 GT

Anyone who spends many hours using their smartphone is certainly looking for a product that supports fast charging. In this sense, the POCO X3 GT pleases with its 5,000 mAh battery that accepts 67W super fast charging. In addition, it includes other highlights such as 120 Hz screen, Dimensity 1100 processor and 64MP camera.

Screen: 6.67″ FullHD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus

Android 11, under MIUI 12.5 Others: NFC, infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, stereo audio, fingerprint reader on the side

Xiaomi POCO F3

Xiaomi’s sales success, the POCO F3 is the ideal smartphone for those looking for cost-effectiveness below R$1500. After all, it features a beautiful 6.7″ Ful HD+ E4 AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it works with the powerful Snapdragon 870 chip capable of running games and other apps without slowdowns.

Screen: 6.67 Super AMOLED E4, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits

4,520 mAh with 33W recharge Operational system: Android 11

Xiaomi Black Shark 4

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 was specially designed for those who enjoy gaming on their smartphone. In addition to the Snapdragon 870 chip, it also has a cooling system that helps maintain the best temperature during matches. There is also a 6.67″ AMOLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, its 4,500 battery is capable of going from 0% to 100% in less than 20 minutes.

Screens: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate

Android 11 under JoyUI 12.5 interface Others: Fingerprint reader on the side, stereo speakers, P2 connection, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2

Xiaomi 11T Pro

If you are looking for a complete smartphone, know that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is one of the current highlights. Equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, it can handle any game or more intense activity. In addition, it brings extra highlights such as 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 120W fast charging and 108MP main camera.