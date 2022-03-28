Prerogatives Group: TSE decision against Lolla policy is worrying and prohibits the freedom of artists

O Prerogatives Group, composed of lawyers and jurists under the coordination of Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, said this Sunday 27 he received “with concern” the decision of Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court, to prohibit political demonstrations during the presentations of the Lollapalooza festival, which takes place this weekend. weekend in São Paulo.

For the group, the monocratic determination, taken within the scope of a representation of the PL, “seeks to prohibit the constitutional freedom of artists to demonstrate”. According to Prerogativas, the right to free expression of thought is not absolute (as in the case of hate speech), but “you cannot prevent public persons, such as the singer Pablo Vittar, express their opinions and political positions. Even more so when the act in question is a walk, with a flag, for just 8 seconds”.

“Inhibiting support or protests from artists, intellectuals, communicators or personalities appears to be the unacceptable practice of prior censorship, in everything and for everything incompatible with our Democratic State of Law”, continues the group. “Stifling the political debate in society is not the way to improve our Democracy and Institutions. Only with unrestricted respect for constitutional dictates will we overcome the authoritarian traumas of the

In the representation to the TSE, the acronym of Jair Bolsonaro mentioned the presentation of Pabllo Vittar. On Friday the 25th, before leaving the stage, she took a red flag with Lula’s face. At other times, she made the sign of the letter L with her hand. The PL’s piece also cited the show by the British Marinawho protested against Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his decision, the TSE minister understood that “the manifestation expressed by the artists during their participation in the event, as described in the initial, and portrayed in the attached document, characterizes political-electoral propaganda”.