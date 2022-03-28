Ragnarok will be released in 2022, reiterates studio

Good news for fans most eager for God of War: Ragnarok: Santa Monica Studio has stated that the game is still scheduled for 2022. The title would initially come out in 2021, but ended up postponed to this year.

“BlueOwlsMedic,” the studio’s director of communities and social media, shared the news on twitter. It’s not known why he tweeted this, but he probably received a lot of questions from followers about a possible game delay.

God of War Ragnarok comes out this year. — Blue Owlz: Medic ⚡️ (@BlueOwlzMedic) March 24, 2022

A month ago, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and once-reliable industry insider, brushed off suggestions for a further delay for the game. In addition, Sony itself previously reaffirmed the release for 2022.

Another indication that the premiere window will be fulfilled is because God of War: Ragnarok has also already had its age rating released – being for adults in Saudi Arabia. When these indications are made public, they usually suggest that the game will be coming soon.

God of War: Ragnarok could arrive in September 2022

In December 2021, the “PlayStation Game Size” profile, the Twitter account responsible for monitoring game data and files on PSN, suggested that the release of God of War: Ragnarok will take place on September 30th. Know more!