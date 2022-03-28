Research identifies boring people; see features

Finding someone interesting or not is something very relative that varies for each one. However, research has tried to focus on a number of characteristics that make a person boring. Although it just seems like something “inconvenient”, the study reveals that being boring can lead to mental health problems in some cases.

According to research from the University of Essex, England, the most boring person in the world is a devout religious, likes to watch television in her spare time and works with data analysis. Also according to the information collected, people considered boring tend to live in small towns, outside urban centers and are avoided by others.

Boring people

The study analyzed information from more than 500 volunteers to profile them. Jobs considered the most boring in the world are quite common: data analysts, accountants, janitors and bankers. Smoking was also put down as a boring trait, in addition to watching TV, bird watching and even being religious.

“The irony is that studying boredom is actually very interesting and has a big impact on people’s realities,” said Wijnand Van Tilburg, lead researcher and professor of psychology, in a statement. “This article shows how important stereotypes are”, he adds.

According to the results, boring people are not yet seen as distant and cold, which can make them more isolated. This social isolation can lead to the development of addictions and even mental health disorders.

“They don’t get a chance to prove people wrong and break these negative stereotypes. The very fact that people choose to avoid them can lead to social ostracism and increase loneliness, having a very negative impact on their lives.”

