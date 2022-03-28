Resident Evil Village on Xbox Games Pass – It looks like dreams can come true

Resident Evil Village on Xbox Game Pass may appear soon. Microsoft’s service could be enriched with one of the best titles of the past year, and there are reasons why. However, it is worth remembering that we are still talking about unconfirmed information here and a lot can change. What do we know at the moment?

Why the assumption that Resident Evil Village will appear on Xbox Game Pass? Well, on the website with game promotions from Capcom, developer of the latest franchise in the Resident Evil series, there is information that the production is available as part of the subscription to the Xbox Game Pass. The information is already gone from the page, but XGP.pl managed to capture it in the screenshot. Such information on Microsoft’s official website means that Resident Evil Village’s presence on Xbox Game Pass appears to be just a matter of time. There was a time when it was said that Sony and Capcom had concluded an agreement whereby the developer’s productions would not go to services like Game Pass for at least a year after their debut.

This could mean that Resident Evil Village will come to Xbox Game Pass in May 7, 2022 or some time later. Of course, this could happen sooner or later, because the content of these agreements is kept secret. However, Microsoft often releases major productions in its catalog of games available on a subscription basis.

(Rumor) Resident Evil Village maybe coming soon to #XboxGamePass Polish website https://t.co/ax9K15nkpf have noticed that Resident Evil Village had a “included in Game Pass” badge on the Xbox Store. It has since been removed. Source: https://t.co/xvWJQvKfPb pic.twitter.com/ZykVizqOVk — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) March 27, 2022

The company has been building its position in the gaming world over the past few months and it was a very good move on their part. And while the news itself is electrifying, still have to wait for official confirmation that the Capcom title will actually appear on Xbox Game Pass.

Resident Evil Village would be the perfect attraction for new customers who could convince themselves of the service in this way. Well, now the only thing left to do is wait to see if the game information captured is true or if it was just a mistake. And let’s hope it’s the first. Previously, similar leaks appeared on the occasion of Mass Effect, which finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass.

Source