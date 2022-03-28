Russia says it monitors Biden’s speech after ‘butcher’ insult

The Kremlin denounced “alarming” comments by US President Joe Biden, who called Russian Vladimir Putin a “butcher”, in the midst of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

“This statement is undoubtedly alarming,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, before warning that Moscow would continue to “closely monitor” the US president’s statements.

Biden’s comment came on Saturday during a meeting with refugees who fled Ukraine for Poland. He added that President Vladimir Putin should not “remain in power”.

He attended the event at the Royal Castle in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov; US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Following Biden’s remarks, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of the risks of a “verbal escalation” with Russia, while the European Union says it is up to the Russians to decide by whom they will be governed.

China’s Foreign Ministry declared today that “dialogue and negotiation” are the “only correct way to resolve the Ukrainian question”. “What all parties must urgently do is alleviate the situation, promote conversations and end the war, rather than intensify conflict.”

It’s yet another round of Biden’s criticism of Putin. On March 17, he upped the ante by calling Putin a “murdering dictator” and a “pure thug”. The word used by Biden (“thug“) can also be translated as “killer”.

The day before, the US president claimed that the Russian is a “war criminal”. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 on claims it would “demilitarize and denazify” the neighboring country.

Biden denies support for regime change in Russia

After returning from Poland, the American president went to a mass in Georgetown on Sunday and, on his way out, was approached by journalists. He denied that he advocated regime change in Russia after being questioned.

“The president simply stressed that Putin cannot have the power to wage war or aggression against Ukraine or any other country. We do not have a strategy for regime change in Moscow,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. , during a visit to Israel on Sunday.

*With information from AFP and ANSA