Russian troops cross Chernobyl exclusion zone to regroup in Belarus, says Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

A part of the Russian military that was in the attempt to encircle Kiev are leaving the region passing through the Chernobyl exclusion zone towards Belarus to regroup.
The information is from the Ukrainian military, according to the newspaper “The New York Times” this Sunday (27).
Image of the Chernobyl power plant and the ghost town of Pripyat — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Therefore, the Russians are using the Chernobyl region for logistical mobilization.
In 1986, one of the reactors at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded. This was the most serious nuclear accident in history. The neighboring city, Pripyat, was emptied and an exclusion zone created around it.
The radiation from the 1986 accident does not pose a serious risk, but the radiation level could rise.
The declaration by the Ukrainian military about the partial withdrawal of the Russians towards Chernobyl is an indicator that the military campaign to take Kiev has stalled.
The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is about 16 kilometers from Belarus.
It is possible that the soldiers will regroup in Belarus and then return to Ukraine for a new attempt to encircle Kiev.
On Saturday, the Russians first attacked the city of Boyarka, in the Kiev metropolitan area. Battles continued at Irpin, another town in the region, and at Svyatoshyn.
The Ukrainians say they managed to repel Russians advancing towards Brovay.