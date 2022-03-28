Russians try to breach Kiev’s defense

The indication of the Ukrainian e, Volodymyr Zelenskythat his country is “ready to accept neutral and non-nuclear status” prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to point to the possibility of an “agreement between Russia and Ukraine”.

“I still see that there are chances of an agreement because there is an understanding of the grosser long-term mistakes of our western partners. Although, for obvious reasons, they are unlikely to say that out loud,” Lavrov said today, according to a report from the Russian agency Tass.

The delegations from Russia and Ukraine will once again have a round of face-to-face meetings starting tomorrow (29). The announcement was made by David Braun, a member of the Ukraine negotiating team. The meeting will be held in Turkey and should take place until Wednesday (30). Initially, he had said that the dialogues would resume today (28), but, around 7:00 am Brasília time, he published a message saying that, “due to logistical difficulties, our arrival is expected quite late, probably very late”. .

Today, the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 33rd day, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces saying the Russian army “attempts to break through the defense of the northwest and east to take control of the main roads and settlements” in the capital Kiev region. from the country.

Today, the Ukrainian government reported that humanitarian corridors were not opened for security reasons. “Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of the humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public security, we do not open humanitarian corridors today,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Image: 17.Feb.2022 – Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/Reuters

new date

In recent days, delegations from Russia and Ukraine were promoting virtual meetings to discuss topics related to the Russian invasion. Yesterday, Braun said that “it was decided to hold the next round live by the two delegations in Turkey between the 28th and 30th of March”. Today, however, the Ukrainian indicated that the talks will start tomorrow morning (dawn in Brazil) due to logistical problems. According to the Turkish government, the meeting period will be held in Istanbul.

Lavrov indicated today that Russia is making efforts to ensure that Ukraine is no longer “militarily dominated by the West, the North Atlantic alliance”, in reference to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). “We are obligated to ensure that Ukraine stops being a constantly militarized country and trying to place attack weapons there that threaten the Russian Federation,” the Russian Foreign Minister said, according to Tass.

Today, however, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he cannot and will not talk about progress in the negotiations, but that the decision to continue them in a face-to-face format was important, according to a Russian press report. Meanwhile, Lavrov points out that the government is interested in the negotiation being “crowned with results”.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that “a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region” are important, according to his office’s account of the phone call.

Also yesterday, when talking about “neutrality” in an interview with Russian journalists, Zelensky recalled that “this was the first point of principle for the Russian Federation, if I remember correctly”. “And as I recall, they started the war over that.” Elsewhere in the interview, the Ukrainian president once again emphasized his desire to reach a concrete peace agreement with Vladimir Putin, but stressed that any agreement would have to be presented to the Ukrainian people in a referendum.

A session of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations had already been held on March 10 in the city of Antalya, Turkey, between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, without concrete progress. Since then, conversations have continued via videoconferencing, which both parties consider “complicated”.

“The negotiation process is very difficult,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, denying any “consensus” with Moscow. The Turkish president said that Russia and Ukraine are in agreement on four of the six points of the negotiation, but Kuleba denied that information. “There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey,” he said, praising Turkey’s “diplomatic efforts” to end the war.

Russia criticizes Biden

The Russian government today called “alarming” comments by US President Joe Biden, who called Putin a “butcher”. “This statement is undoubtedly alarming,” Peskov declared. According to the spokesman, Russia will continue to “closely monitor” Biden’s comments.

bur/at/es/mar/fp

Image: Art/UOL

Kiev

In the first report on Monday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that “the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev is deterring the enemy”. The text points out that the Russian army is trying to advance into the Ukrainian capital from the northwest and east, seeking “control of the main roads and settlements”.

According to the Ukrinform news platform, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, said in an interview with Ukrainian media that “currently, fighting continues on the outskirts of Kiev”. “We are resisting, we are fighting, we are continuing to defend the city of Kiev,” Denysenko said.

On Monday, Ukraine’s emergency service reported that it had put out a fire caused by falling parts of a rocket in a district of the capital. There were no reports of injuries.

outdoor barricades

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov said billboards installed on roads near Kiev were being dismantled to protect the capital.

Billboard is knocked down on highway in Kiev region; structure will be used to barricade Image: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

“Now the billboards will serve the defense forces. They will strengthen the barricades and from the strongest parts we will make anti-tank hedgehogs,” Kubrakov said. According to him, billboards that were installed illegally will be torn down.

The Russian Defense Ministry makes no mention of Kiev, but said in its report that its military had managed to advance into the breakaway Lugansk region in the east and shoot down Ukrainian aircraft in Donetsk, also in the east, and Chernihiv, in northern Russia. country, as well as shooting down missiles at Kherson, in the south. In breakaway areas, however, Ukrainians also say they have repelled attacks.

The intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom assesses that, from yesterday to today, “there has been no significant change in the dispositions of the Russian Forces in occupied Ukraine”. The British say that “the ongoing logistical shortage was compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale among the Russian military and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians.”

They, however, report that the Russians have gained “more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, where fighting continues as Russia tries to capture the port”.

Mariupol, “On the brink of catastrophe”

The mayor of the port city of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, said today that the city, besieged for several weeks by Russian forces, is “on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe” and should be completely evacuated. Mariupol has been the target of intense bombing since the beginning of the Russian attack.

According to him, 160,000 civilians are surrounded, without electricity. Twenty-six buses are ready to evacuate residents, but Russian forces refuse to guarantee the safety of the operation. The Russian government has often denied that the offensive in Ukraine is targeting civilians and blames Ukrainian forces for failing to establish humanitarian corridors in besieged cities such as Mariupol.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would talk to Putin on Monday or Tuesday (29) to organize an operation to evacuate civilians from the city. Since the beginning of the war on February 24, he has already spoken 8 times with Putin and believes that dialogue is still possible to stop the conflict.

(With Reuters and RFI)