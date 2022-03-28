Scientists find mysterious waves on the Sun with inexplicable speed – 03/27/2022

Researchers at the Space Sciences Center at New York University in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, have identified a new set of solar waves, which mysteriously appear to travel three times faster than predicted. The discovery opens up the possibility of understanding the interior of the Sun, which is usually not observed even by space telescopes.

In the scientific paper “Discovery of high-frequency retrograde vorticity waves on the Sun”, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Chris S. Hanson and his colleagues explain how they analyzed 25 years of space and terrestrial data to detect them. High-frequency retrograde waves (HFR) appear as eddies or vortices on the solar surface, and move in the opposite direction of the Sun’s rotation.

a new puzzle

The fact that these waves move at three times the speed established by current theory leads researchers to believe that there are physical processes that still need to be understood.

“Finding a set of waves that has no current explanation is exciting and intriguing, because the challenge now remains to explain what they are,” Hanson said in an interview with New Scientist. “We’re missing an ingredient in our understanding of the Sun.”

The interior of the Sun or stars cannot be imaged by instruments such as optical or x-ray telescopes. For this reason, scientists rely on interpreting surface waves to “observe” the interior. These new HFR waves could be important pieces in the puzzle of our understanding of the stars.

Currently, researchers are focusing their efforts on understanding what makes these waves move so fast. Interactions between other known waves and magnetism, gravity or convection are some of the possible explanations.

“It’s very hard to imagine a scenario where one of them isn’t playing some sort of role in increasing speed. [das ondas]”, he said. The researchers could not think of another plausible mechanism, and hope that a more detailed study will be able to explain these strange waves in the future.

Answer may be on Earth

The answer to understanding the phenomenon is perhaps very close to us. There may be a similar type of wave in Earth’s oceans, where ripples called Rossby waves travel faster than researchers can explain.

“In the absence of an explanation of Rossby’s fast HFR solar or oceanic waves, we can only say that the similarities are worth investigating,” commented Hanson. The parallel may facilitate solving this mystery on the Sun by studying it on Earth.