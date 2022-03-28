See full list; Netflix loses TV News

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood revealed on Sunday night (27) the list of winners in the 23 different categories of the Oscars 2022, the 94th edition of the award. One of the favorites of the night, A Beat of the Heart won best film and defeated the favorite Attack of the Dogs. The victory was a milestone: this was the first production of a streaming service in the category of best film, and Prime Video surpassed Netflix.
Despite the loss at the Oscars grand prize, Attack of the Dogs won the statuette for best director for Jane Campion, the third woman to win in the category in the entire history of the awards. In the Rhythm of the Heart, he also won in an adapted screenplay and supporting actor, for Troy Kotsur.
One of the highlights of the night after punching Chris Rock live, Will Smith won his first Oscar of his career when he was chosen as best actor. Actress Jessica Chastain also received her first statuette in her career.
2022 Oscar winners
See below who won the 2022 Oscars. The names of the winners are highlighted in the list, which is being updated according to the order of revelation made at the ceremony:
Movie
- Belfast
- In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Licorice Pizza
- The Nightmare Alley
- Attack of the Dogs
- Love sublime love
Actress
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Introducing the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Actor
- Javier Bardem – Introducing the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Direction
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love
original song
- Be Alive – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Dos Oruguitas – Enchantment
- Down to Joy – Belfast
- No Time to Die – 007 – No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do – Four Good Days
feature-length documentary
- ascension
- attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Can’t Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
Adapted script
- Siân Heder – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
- Jon Spaiths, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth – Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
original script
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the World
Costume
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Nightmare Alley
- Love sublime love
international film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Supporting actor
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs
- JK Simmons – Introducing the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs
Animation
- Charm
- Flee
- luca
- The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Visual effects
- Dune
- Free Guy: Taking Control
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Return Home
Photography
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Dan Lautsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – Attack of the Dogs
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Janusz Kominski – Love, Sublime Love
Supporting actress
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
Hair and makeup
- A Prince in New York 2
- Cruella
- Dune
- Tammy Faye’s Eyes
- Gucci House
design and production
- Patrick Vermette – Dune
- Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley
- Grant Major – Attack of the Dogs
- Stefan Decbant – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Adam Stockhausen – Love, Sublime Love
Edition
- Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
- Joe Walker – Dune
- Pamela Martin – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Peter Sciberras – Attack of the Dogs
- Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Soundtrack
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
- Germaine Franco – Charm
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs
live action short film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
short film animation
- Affairs of the Art
- bestia
- boxballet
- robin robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Documentary in short film
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Ben Azir
- When We Were Bullies
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- 007: No Time to Die
- Attack of the Dogs
- Love sublime love