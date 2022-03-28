See full list; Netflix loses TV News

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood revealed on Sunday night (27) the list of winners in the 23 different categories of the Oscars 2022, the 94th edition of the award. One of the favorites of the night, A Beat of the Heart won best film and defeated the favorite Attack of the Dogs. The victory was a milestone: this was the first production of a streaming service in the category of best film, and Prime Video surpassed Netflix.

Despite the loss at the Oscars grand prize, Attack of the Dogs won the statuette for best director for Jane Campion, the third woman to win in the category in the entire history of the awards. In the Rhythm of the Heart, he also won in an adapted screenplay and supporting actor, for Troy Kotsur.

One of the highlights of the night after punching Chris Rock live, Will Smith won his first Oscar of his career when he was chosen as best actor. Actress Jessica Chastain also received her first statuette in her career.

2022 Oscar winners

See below who won the 2022 Oscars. The names of the winners are highlighted in the list, which is being updated according to the order of revelation made at the ceremony:

Movie

Belfast

In the Rhythm of the Heart

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Licorice Pizza

The Nightmare Alley

Attack of the Dogs

Love sublime love

Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Introducing the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor

Javier Bardem – Introducing the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Direction

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love

original song

Be Alive – King Richard: Creating Champions

Dos Oruguitas – Enchantment

Down to Joy – Belfast

No Time to Die – 007 – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days

feature-length documentary

ascension

attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Can’t Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Adapted script

Siân Heder – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

Jon Spaiths, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

original script

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard: Creating Champions

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the World

Costume

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Nightmare Alley

Love sublime love

international film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs

JK Simmons – Introducing the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs

Animation

Charm

Flee

luca

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Visual effects

Dune

Free Guy: Taking Control

007 – No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Return Home

Photography

Greig Fraser – Dune

Dan Lautsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – Attack of the Dogs

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kominski – Love, Sublime Love

Supporting actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions

Hair and makeup

A Prince in New York 2

Cruella

Dune

Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Gucci House

design and production

Patrick Vermette – Dune

Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley

Grant Major – Attack of the Dogs

Stefan Decbant – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Adam Stockhausen – Love, Sublime Love

Edition

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Joe Walker – Dune

Pamela Martin – King Richard: Creating Champions

Peter Sciberras – Attack of the Dogs

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Soundtrack

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Charm

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs

live action short film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

short film animation

Affairs of the Art

bestia

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary in short film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Ben Azir

When We Were Bullies

Sound