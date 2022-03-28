Senate approves suspension of targets for SUS service providers – Dourados Agora

Brazil Agency – Brasilia

The Senate approved a bill (PL) that ensures financial transfers to providers of the Unified Health System (SUS) without the need to meet quantitative and qualitative goals due to the covid-19 pandemic. The project goes to presidential sanction.Senate approves suspension of targets for SUS service providersSenate approves suspension of targets for SUS service providers

The topic has been discussed since 2020, with successive term extensions. Previously, the fixed date was December 31, 2021. Now, entities will be exempted from meeting the targets stipulated in contracts until June 30, 2022.

Current legislation establishes several requirements for an entity providing health services to be considered charitable and, thus, to be able to have tax benefits guaranteed by law. However, the pandemic forced the suspension of medical consultations in various specialties, elective procedures, complementary exams and other services, which prevented the achievement of goals.

Without a law that guarantees payment, failure to meet targets can cause benefits to be suspended and, consequently, the financial health of this type of provider is compromised.

“In this chaotic situation, it became impossible for service providers to meet the contractual goals of performing surgeries, biopsies, endoscopies, etc., which could give rise to the imposition of sanctions by the public administration”, explained the rapporteur of the matter. in the Senate, Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA).

“Sensitive to the needs of these entities, the National Congress not only approved the suspension of the requirement to meet the targets, but also promoted extensions in the validity of the measure, depending on the continuity of the pandemic and its effects on Brazilian health services”, he added. .

