Shanghai to do two-step lockdown for testing as Covid-19 cases rise – 03/27/2022

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it would lockdown the city in two stages to carry out Covid-19 tests over a nine-day period, after it reported a new daily record for asymptomatic infections.

Officials said they would split Shanghai into two parts for the exercise, using the river that flows through the city, Huangpu, as a guide. Districts east of the river, and some west, will go into lockdown and will be tested between March 28 and April 1. In the remaining areas, the measure takes place between April 1st and 5th.

Public transport in these areas will be suspended while they are in lockdown, the city government said on its official WeChat account, adding that unapproved vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

The government also said that all businesses and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown, except those involved in providing public services or providing food.

“We urge the public to support, understand and cooperate with the city’s epidemic prevention and control work and participate in testing in an orderly manner,” the government added.

Shanghai has been battling a new outbreak of Covid-19 for nearly a month, and on Saturday it recorded its highest number of daily cases of the disease since the initial outbreak in China subsided. The city reported 2,631 new asymptomatic cases, representing nearly 60% of the total new asymptomatic cases in China that day, in addition to 47 new symptomatic cases.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Huiling Zhou, Brenda Goh, Winni Zhou and Samuel Shen)