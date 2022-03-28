Taliban bans Afghan women from flying without male relative – News

The Taliban has ordered airlines in Afghanistan to bar women from boarding unless they are accompanied by a male relative, aviation officials told AFP.

The restrictions imposed on women were announced after the closure of high schools for girls on Wednesday (23) – just hours after the reopening of schools for the first time since the radical Islamists came to power in August.

Two airline employees Ariana Afghan and Kam Air said Sunday night that the Taliban had ordered airlines not to allow women to travel alone.





The decision was adopted after a meeting on Thursday (24) between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and the airport’s immigration authorities, the two officials told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Since their return to power, the Taliban have announced several restrictions on women’s freedom, generally enforced at the local level, according to regional officials at the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

The ministry said it had not released any guidelines to ban women traveling alone on planes.

However, the measure was confirmed in a letter sent by an executive at Ariana Afghan to the airline’s employees after the meeting with the Taliban – AFP obtained a copy of the message.





“No woman may travel on a local or international flight without a male relative,” the letter states.

Two travel agents contacted by AFP also confirmed that they had stopped issuing tickets to women traveling alone.

“Some women traveling without a male relative were unable to board a Kam Air flight on Friday. [25] from Kabul to Islamabad,” said one passenger.

The Taliban once banned women from traveling alone by road between cities, but until now they were allowed to board flights.

The Islamist movement has promised a more tolerant version of the rigid government of its first period in power, from 1996 to 2001. But since August, the Taliban have rolled back two decades of advances in Afghan women’s rights. They were excluded from most public office and high school. Furthermore, they are required to dress in accordance with a strict interpretation of the Quran.