Taliban bans women from traveling by plane without a man with them

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has taken another step towards restricting the rights of women, who can no longer fly alone.





The move follows another authoritarian decision to ban girls from attending school, subjugating the female sex. Now, according to the Jerusalem Post, women can only fly by plane, whether on domestic or international flights, if a male escort is with them.

The decision was sent to the airlines operating in the country, and because of that the US canceled a meeting to discuss economic issues in the country. Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban immediately after the demise of ISAF, the Western coalition’s mission to fight terrorism in the country.

Shortly before the departure of ISAF, Afghanistan celebrated the first flight in which the crew was 100% female, a historic milestone for the country. However, with the return of terrorists and extremists to power, women aviators ended up fleeing the country, although they did not give up on the dream that came true for a short period of time:



