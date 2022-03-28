the strange disease that prevents a woman from recognizing her own face in the mirror – Metro World News Brasil

Even reviewing her wedding photos, in case Lauren Nicole Jones, a 33-year-old woman from the UK, didn’t know she was wearing a white dress at the celebration, she could tell it’s anyone.

Every day, Lauren struggles with a rare illness that prevents her from recognizing family, friends and even herself when she looks in the mirror. “I try to deal with it with humor and some really funny things happened to me, like spending 40 minutes talking to the wrong person on a video call or mistaking an ex-boyfriend for someone else,” she explained to the Mirror newspaper.

“There were times when I looked at pictures and thought, ‘Does this look like a nice place, when did I go there?’ Then I realized it’s a totally different person,” she adds. Lauren is part of the 2% of the world’s population that suffers from prosopagnosia, also known as ‘face blindness’. The disease is a brain disorder that does not cause physical discomfort, but is related to psychological problems.

The main symptom of prosopagnosia is the inability to recognize faces, even those that are close and familiar, so day-to-day life can be challenging. According to the medical literature, most patients have trouble establishing meaningful relationships.

“This can affect your self-esteem and your sense of competence, in that general feeling of being able to function in the world and with people”, says the woman.

In addition to the genetic origin, face blindness is mainly caused by brain injuries, resulting from strokes, tumors, trauma or infections. It is incurable, so specialists work so that patients learn to recognize the characteristics of each person, such as hair color, scars, moles, eye color, the way they walk or dress. This can help identify who they are talking to.