These are the easiest ways to update your Whatsapp (Android and iOS)

It is imperative that the Whatsapp always be kept up to dateso that bugs are fixed, new features can be used, and new application protection barriers are available.

In addition, the outdated application tends to have several malfunctions over time.

This means that keeping the app up to date is not just because the platform wants to, because your good experience when using the app is a priority for developers, and interesting for the platform that wants to keep its users.

WhatsApp update helps prevent cybercriminal intrusions

Hackers are always looking for ways to break into certain apps. O Whatsapp like the most used messaging app in the worldis one of the main targets, because from the invasion of a simple WhatsApp account, several things can be discovered by the attacker, in addition to the blows that can be applied.

With every breach discovered by attackers, platform developers work twice as hard to destroy the flaw and create a new barrier.

That is, every time you use your outdated WhatsApp, you are vulnerable to losing both private information and account access.

Here’s how to keep your app up to date

How to update your WhatsApp on Android

First, go to Google Play on Android and in the search field, type “WhatsApp”.

Click on the app and tap on “Update”.

How to update your WhatsApp on iOS

Go to the “App Store” and type “WhatsApp” in the search;

Select “WhatsApp Messenger”

Click “update” below the application symbol.

On both Android and iOS, if the “update” option does not appear, it means that your application is already updated, requiring no action on your part. If you want more security, there is the option to put a password on your WhatsApp.

Putting password in WhatsApp on Android

Open the app, tap on the “Three dots” and select the “Settings” option;

Select “Account” and “Privacy”, then tap “Fingerprint lock”;

Enable the option “Unlock with Fingerprint” and choose a password;

Decide how long the app should be blocked automatically.

Setting WhatsApp password on iPhone