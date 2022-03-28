Turkey says world cannot ‘burn bridges’ with Russia

Turkey, a NATO member, has good relations with Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate the conflict.

Reuters – Turkey and other nations still need to talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kiev needed more support to defend itself.

NATO member Turkey has good relations with Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the conflict.

“If everyone burns bridges with Russia, who’s going to talk to them at the end of the day?” – asked Ibrahim Kalin to the international forum in Doha.

“Ukrainians need to be supported by any means possible so that they can defend themselves … but the Russian side must be heard, one way or another” so that their grievances can be understood, if not justified, Kalin added.

Turkey says Russia’s invasion is unacceptable, but opposes Western sanctions on principle and has not joined them.

Turkey’s economy, already hit by the December currency crisis, relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism, and since the war began on February 24, thousands of Russians have arrived in Turkey, seeing it as a safe haven from sanctions. .

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of Turkey’s investment office, told the forum separately that some Russian companies were moving their operations to Turkey.

Asked on a panel about Turkey doing business with anyone that could benefit President Vladimir Putin, he said: “We’re not targeting, we’re not chasing, we’re not seeking any investment or capital that has a question mark.”

Two yachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich dock at Turkish resorts.

Western governments target Abramovich and several other Russian billionaires with sanctions as they seek to isolate Putin and his allies.