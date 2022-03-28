Ukraine fears new offensive after regrouping of Russian troops – News

Ukrainian forces control the situation in the capital and Kiev region, but believe that Russia will try to break resistance again after regrouping on Belarusian territory, while continuing its offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine, especially in Donbass.

“Several units have been assigned to the Chernobyl area — in the Kiev region — for later relocation to Belarus, with the aim of restoring combat capability,” the General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday.

“It is possible that after the implementation of these measures, with the regrouping and strengthening of forces, the occupiers will resume the actions of blockade of Kiev in the southwest direction,” he added.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) agrees with that assessment.

“The Russian army continues to concentrate replacements and reinforcements in Belarus and Russia north of Kiev, to fight for positions on the outskirts of the capital and try to complete the siege and capture of Chernigov,” the institute said.

In its latest review, the ISW noted that “Russian activities around Kiev show no change in the Russian high command’s prioritization of fighting around the Ukrainian capital, which remains the largest concentration of Russian ground forces in Ukraine.”





In the Kiev region, in the last 24 hours there were more than 30 bombings by Russian troops against housing projects and social infrastructure, according to the Regional Military Administration.

Since the beginning of the Russian military offensive, damage has been reported in 34 of the 69 communities in the region. More than 500 targets were destroyed.

Chernigov, in turn, threatens to become a second Mariupola symbol city of the Ukrainian resistance, but also of the human tragedy due to the prolonged siege it has been suffering.

“Due to the destruction of critical infrastructure and active hostilities in the city of Chernigov, there is no electricity, heating and water supply. Gas only works partially,” reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

For his part, the city’s mayor, Vladyslav Atroshenko, said the day before that “the city is in pieces”.

















Final offensive in Donbass?











Despite Russia’s announcement last Friday that it would focus on liberating the Donbass, the ISW still sees no signs that this is the case.

“The Russians do not intend to redeploy forces from Kiev or any other part of Ukraine to focus on fighting in Donbass, and we have seen several indicators in this regard,” he said.

“The increasingly static nature of the fighting around Kiev reflects the inability of Russian forces more than any change in Russian objectives or efforts at this time,” the institute added.

British military intelligence, however, contradicts this analysis.

The UK Ministry of Defense said today that “Russian forces appear to be focusing their efforts on trying to encircle Ukrainian forces that are directly facing the breakaway regions in the east of the country, advancing from northern Kharkiv and southern Mariupol.”

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Brigadier General Kirill Budanov, agreed with London.

“After the failures near Kiev and the impossibility of overthrowing Ukraine’s central government, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is already shifting his main operational directions to the south and east,” Brigadier General said, according to the agency. Union.

“There are reasons to believe that he is considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine. In fact, this is an attempt to create North Korea and South Korea in Ukraine. After all, (Putin) definitely cannot capture all of country,” said Budanov.

In his opinion, the Kremlin is still working on establishing a land corridor to the annexed Crimean peninsula from the Donbass, but stressed that for now it is facing the “unbreakable” city of Mariupol.

The ISW, however, believes that Russian forces are likely to gain control of the city, which belongs to the Donetsk region, in the relatively near future.



