Ukrainian President Demands Western Countries Provide Weapons, Questions West’s Fear of Moscow | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visibly annoyed, demanded that Western countries provide a fraction of their military equipment from their stockpiles to his country and questioned whether they are afraid of Moscow.

Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as small arms, but Zelenskiy said Kiev is not getting what it needs.

“It’s tanks for our state. It’s missile defense. It’s anti-ship weapons. That’s what our partners have, that’s what’s just gathering dust there,” he said in his now-usual Saturday video speech. “This is all not just for Ukraine’s freedom, but for Europe’s freedom.”

Zelensky calls for ‘unrestricted military aid’, raises tone in criticism of NATO

1 of 1 Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech to NATO this Thursday (24) — Photo: Disclosure Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech to NATO this Thursday (24) – Photo: Disclosure

Ukraine needs just 1% of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aircraft and 1% of its tanks, he said, adding that it was impossible to stop Russian attacks on the southern port of Mariupol without tanks, armored vehicles and enough aircraft.

“We’ve been waiting for 31 days now. Who’s in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still really Moscow, because of the intimidation?” she questioned.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly argued that Russia will try to expand further in Europe if Ukraine falls. However, NATO rejected his requests to establish an air-traffic-free zone over Ukraine, claiming that doing so could trigger a wider war.

Interview with Russian journalists

Ukraine is prepared to adopt a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, but that will need to be guaranteed by a third party and put in a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

He spoke to a group of Russian journalists via video broadcast. The president of Ukraine also said that the invasion of his country by Russian troops caused the greatest destruction to Russian-speaking cities – according to him, the destruction is worse than the action of the Russian army in Chechnya.

Zelensky himself spoke in Russian during the interview, which lasted 90 minutes.

Even before the interview, the Russian government warned that channels should not show the conversation between the Ukrainian president and journalists.

“Security guarantees and neutrality and non-nuclear state status, we are ready to go for it. That’s our most important point,” he said.

He said the country refuses to discuss other Russian demands, such as the demilitarization of Ukraine.