RACE | March 28, 2022

Unimed Women’s Circuit resumes with the consecration of seven-time champion in the competition

After two years of hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this Sunday (27), the 12th edition of Circuito Mulher was held, a race promoted by Jornal O Popular and Unimed Goiânia. The race, which is held exclusively by women, came back with everything to the athlete Daiane Barros, who became the seven-time champion of the competition. She won the five-kilometer course. Despite being an athlete and coach, she said that she was not in her best shape as she took advantage of the break imposed by the pandemic to be a mother. In fact, his daughter accompanied him to most of the training sessions.

Hear more in the article by João Paulo Alexandre: