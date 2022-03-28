up to 51% of those hospitalized had worsened quality of life

An article published today in the Revista da SBMT (Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine) points out that up to 51% of patients who had covid-19 and underwent hospitalization report a worsening in quality of life after hospital discharge.

The survey was conducted by researchers from the UFVJM (Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys), who reviewed the existing literature in the six main scientific databases in the area of ​​the world.

They came to the conclusion that women and the elderly with comorbidities are the ones with the highest percentages of worsening in post-Covid-19 quality of life. The length of hospital stay and the duration of mechanical ventilation, used in the most severe cases, were also points that increased the chances of worsening quality of life.

“Other factors included the presence and number of comorbidities, lower forced vital capacity, high body mass index, smoking history, graduation, and unemployment,” the study cites.

The difference in repercussion between the sexes caught the attention of the researchers. “It was the men who needed more hospitalization, they had a more severe and fatal clinical form of the disease. The women, on the other hand, had a worse quality of life months after discharge”, explains one of the authors of the study, UFVJM researcher Henrique Silveira Coast.

According to him, this is because, most of the time, women had symptoms for a longer time than men. “In relation to age, what the literature has shown is that advanced age contributes a lot to a slower recovery of both physical and mental health in these patients”, he points out.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Costa also explains that, because the study is a review of the literature already produced on these cases, there is no way to have an exact percentage of those affected, so they concluded that up to 51% of hospitalized patients had a worse quality of life after discharge.

“The follow-up time of patients varied a lot, from 15 days to 6 months, which influences the results. We have variables that interfere in this variation in addition to monitoring, such as the need for mechanical ventilation, hospitalization days”, he says.

According to Costa, quality of life was assessed using seven different questionnaires. One of the studies used shows that 44.1% of the patients had physical problems and 39.1% had mental problems. “We already expected a high percentage from the experience we had here with residency work,” she says.

Data from 2020 to 2022

In all, in the set of studies analyzed, 5,225 post-covid patients were evaluated. Of more than three thousand articles, 24 were chosen —published between 2020 and 2022—, which considered the physical, mental and social aspects of patients.

According to studies, patients often report symptoms such as pain, discomfort, anxiety and depression. “Quality of life appeared worse in patients admitted to the ICU [unidade de terapia intensiva]than in the ward”, says the study.

“Improvements in quality of life after hospital discharge are independent of improvement, and there appears to be no association between quality of life after hospital discharge and disease severity at hospital admission.

Article in SBMT

Hospital das Clínicas da UFMG has a device to assess pulmonary function in post-covid patients Image: Ebserh/Disclosure

The article argues that more studies in post-covid patients are needed, and the reported pain may have multiple causes. “Pain may be a consequence of a viral infection in the peripheral neuromuscular system or central nervous system, or it may occur as a result of mechanical ventilation, or it may be secondary to syndromes,” the text reads.

Joint pain, chest pain, headache (headache) and myalgia (muscle pain) are among the most cited symptoms by the patients surveyed.

One of the factors that also drew attention is how patients point out the fear of reinfection and social stigma. According to one of the studies analyzed, fear of reinfection due to hospital exposure and social stigma was experienced by 51% and 49% of plasma donors, respectively.

“These results suggest that not only the physical aspects, but also the mental health, anxiety, depression and fear of post-covid-19 patients should be addressed in post-discharge follow-up”, he points out.