US and Israel pledge to prevent Iran from having an atomic bomb – News

The United States and Israel maintain their commitment to prevent Iran from having an atomic bomb, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on Sunday (27), as both countries expressed their differences over the negotiation with Tehran of its nuclear program.

“On the most important issue, we coincide. We are both committed, we are determined that Iran will never have a nuclear bomb,” Blinken told reporters in Jerusalem, alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

According to Blinken, US President Joe Biden believes that “return to full implementation” of the agreement “It’s the best way to get the Iranian program back into the structure, which it escaped when the United States withdrew from the agreement”, in 2018, during the administration of Donald Trump.





Israel looks down on possible deal

Israel, on the other hand, has a bad eye on a possible agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, its main enemy.

“We have disagreements about the nuclear program and its consequences, but we are open to a frank and honest dialogue,” Lapid said.

“Israel and the United States will work together to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but at the same time, Israel will do whatever it takes to stop Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

Also on Sunday, the United States said it would maintain sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, even if an agreement is reached with Tehran to limit Iran’s nuclear program, Washington’s special envoy for these matters, Robert Malley, announced at the Forum. from Doha.

Iran claims that if agreement on its nuclear program is resumed, the Revolutionary Guard must be removed from the US list of terrorist organizations.

“They will remain under sanctions under US law, and our perception will remain the same,” the diplomat said, reacting to Tehran’s demands in this regard.





The Revolutionary Guards are on the list due to accusations about Iranian involvement in support of the Syrian government, the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

This Saturday (26), the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said at the Doha Forum that the agreement could be concluded in “a matter of days”.

The EU coordinator in charge of overseeing the nuclear negotiations with Iran, Enrique Mora, is in Tehran and is due to travel to Washington afterwards.

Malley warned, for his part, that the deal is not guaranteed, it is not “inevitable”, nor is it “around the next corner”.

“We are very close”, said the American envoy in relation to the negotiations, stressing, however, that this is the situation they have been in for some time.

“I think that explains what you need to know about the difficulty of the themes,” he added.



