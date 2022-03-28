‘US does not oppose handing over of Polish planes’, says Ukraine

Ukrainian Chancellor met with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw and said there was a critical need for help to stop civilian deaths.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP – 02/23/2022 Dmytro Kuleba says Russian oil ‘smells like Ukrainian blood’



THE Ukraine said this Saturday, 26, that the U.S they are not opposed to the handing over of Polish planes to face the month-long Russian invasion. “The United States has no objection to the transfer of aircraft. So the ball is now in Poland’s court,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov and US President, Joe Biden, in Warsaw. “Ukraine has a critical need for more fighter jets,” said Kuleba, insisting that Kiev needs them to “achieve a balance in the sky” and prevent the Russia “kill more civilians”. According to the UN, more than 1,100 civilians died. since the 24th of February and most of it would have been as a result of air attacks by Russian troops. Earlier this month, the Pentagon had rejected a proposal to send Polish planes to Ukraine as too risky.