understand what are the diseases that cause memory loss can help you to seek the most appropriate help, according to each case.

However, an important point is worth mentioning here: this content is for informational purposes only, that is, we do not have the purpose of making a diagnosis. Keep that in mind and follow along to learn more about it.

What are the diseases that cause memory loss?

After all, what are the diseases that cause memory loss? In fact, several diseases can harm the health of our brain. Each with its different characteristics.

However, some of the best known are the following:

1. Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Disease, unfortunately, is one of the diseases that most causes memory problems in individuals. As the problem evolves, the person becomes increasingly difficult to remember certain situations and, little by little, even working memory (which is very recent) can be affected.

This is because the disease destroys memories and several other brain functions. Therefore, it requires medical follow-up as soon as possible in order to delay its evolution.

2. Mental disorders

Several types of mental disorders can trigger the difficulty of memorization. Mental illnesses such as depression, for example, can hinder the process of concentration and focus, and this, consequently, impacts on memorization.

3. Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is another problem that affects brain health when it comes to memorization. This disease is a disorder that affects the thyroid, and there is an exaggerated production of hormones that regulate various functions of our body.

4. Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Some vitamin deficits can also be responsible for poor memory. So when we think about diseases that cause memory loss, we must also consider our diet. In the next topic we will talk more about this.

Emotional and routine problems can also interfere with memory.

In addition to the diseases that cause memory loss, there are other circumstances that can also impair our power of focus, concentration, learning and memorization. Look:

Sleeping little or sleeping too much, in an unregulated way: The absence of quality sleep is extremely harmful to brain health. That’s because, while we sleep, our brain scans our memories, storing what is important and throwing away what is no longer used.

Eating poorly: The absence of certain vitamins also impacts our brain health. Watch your food.

Absence of physical exercises: A sedentary lifestyle can also harm brain health, as well as impacting the shape of our neurons. Therefore, try to maintain a more active life and avoid the idea of ​​always being “still”.

Mental health care: The absence of mental health care can also be a problem, given that stress and anxiety can interfere with memorization. Take care of your mind!

We hope this content has contributed. Take care of your mind and body when dealing with diseases that cause memory loss.